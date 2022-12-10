Mohamed Salah’s Adidas X Speedflow “Prepare for Battle” boots: Where to buy, price, and more explored 

The German sportswear brand Adidas finally released Mohamed Salah's signature football boot, Adidas X Speedflow "Prepare for Battle," at the beginning of this year. These exclusive cleats were fashioned from vivid red knit uppers, accented with metallic gold hits.

Mohamed Salah's Adidas X Speedflow "Prepare for Battle" soccer cleats were offered with a retail price tag of $250 (EUR 220, GBP 180) for each pair. These inaugural signature boots of Salah were officially launched on January 7, 2022. This ultra-limited launch offered only 1,069 pairs in total.

Although lucky ones got their hands on these pairs via the online store of Adidas, those who still want them can check with other retail marketplaces or resellers.

Mohamed Salah's Adidas X Speedflow "Prepare for Battle" football cleats are adorned with red uppers and gold accents throughout

Here's a detailed look at the newly designed shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Many of the greatest football players in history, including Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham, Lionel Messi, Karim Benzame, and Mohamed Salah, have relied on Adidas football cleats to help them reach their maximum potential.

Since founder Adi Dassler began producing shoes in the 1920s, The 3-Stripes has been at the frontline of boot design thanks to its innovative approach.

Their boots are always designed to mix comfort and performance, from time-honored leather classics like the World Cup and Copa Mundial to more cutting-edge inventions like the all-conquering Predator.

Adidas Football catalog has different lineups, including X for speed, the Predator for stability, and the Copa is for finesse. The brand's football lineup added Mohamed Salah's signature X Speedflow cleat earlier this year.

The 2014 Battle Pack serves as an inspiration for the truly innovative Adidas X Speedflow.1 "Prepare For Battle" football boots have a relatively similar design to the F50 created for Messi.

The complete football boot is wrapped up in a White/Gold Metallic/Scarlet color palette. The color palette is likewise comparable, with the new ones having red for the core design and gold for both the instep and outstep areas.

Salah's emblem can be seen on the heel tab of the new Adidas X Speedflow.1 "Prepare For Battle" soccer boots, just like it did on the Messi 2014 Battle Pack F50.

Together, the Agilitycage and Primeknit provide stability while preserving a natural feel, with the ultralight, laser-cut structure supporting the Primeknit skin to bend and flex with your motion.

The configuration favours wing wizards and shrewd strikers, merging with the soleplate's sprint-focused propulsion to accommodate any velocity, including straight-line agility drills, lunging past opponents, and foreseeing the game in strategic posture.

Given that both the F50 Adizero model and the newly created Adidas X Speedflow.1 "Prepare For Battle" boots fall under the umbrella of the "Prepare For Battle" pack.

For the unfamiliar, Mohamed Salah is a renowned Egyptian footballer. He is the captain of the Egyptian national team and a forward for Premier League club Liverpool. He is lauded for his scoring, dribbling, and speed. Salah is also regarded as one of the world's best players and among the finest African players of all time.

Those who absolutely desire to own a pair of these special edition signature boots must visit trusted Adidas Football retail partners. Note that these cleats will be offered with varying price tags in different e-commerce stores.

