Lionel Messi: 4 epic Argentina jerseys worn by the player

Lionel Messi's performance is one of the key storylines surrounding the Qatar 2022 World Cup. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time, and his time at FC Barcelona has been nothing short of legendary. Messi's story is sometimes portrayed as that of a young prodigy who ascended quickly through the ranks of Barcelona in Spain.

The story of Lionel Messi as a teen immigrant who wished to return to his native country is less well known. Although he immigrated to Spain due to the economic crisis in Argentina, he has frequently discussed how much he missed Argentina and how desperately he dreamed of going back to wearing the blue and white jersey at international games.

Given the dominance of Barcelona and Argentina's most revered player and shirt, his collection of accolades would be too extensive to detail here. But if you're a Lionel Messi diehard and wish to know more about the best Argentina jerseys he has worn so far, then continue reading, as we have listed a few of them.

Four best Lionel Messi Argentina jerseys sported by the player during his professional career

1) Argentina 2018 World Cup home kit

Adidas designed the Argentina 2018 World Cup home jersey. The 1993 Copa America jersey, which was worn when Argentina last won a major championship, served as the basis for the Argentina 2018 jersey.

Argentina's 2018 jersey features sky blue and white stripes, as they almost always do. The three blue stripes on the front and back are the only elements of this year's Argentina home jersey, which is otherwise white.

The Argentina 2018 jersey was inspired by the front-cutoff neck of the Adidas Equipment shirt from 1993. The Adidas stripes, which flowed down the sides of the jersey in the previous version, are now restricted to the shoulders of the Argentina 2018 home uniform.

2) Argentina 2015 Copa America kit

On March 28, the Adidas Argentina 2015 Copa America Home Football Kit debuted.

The Argentina football shirt for the 2015 Copa America in Chile, designed by the German activewear label, features classic tones of light blue and white, whereas the original Adidas Argentina 2015 Away Kit features tones of navy.

The new Adidas Argentina 2015 Copa America Home Kit honors the nation's hues while upholding a classic look. Three vertical sky blue stripes and five white stripes on the new Argentina jersey's front and back form the traditional kit pattern. The well-known national home uniform served as inspiration for its navy white and light blue accents.

The aforementioned Kit features a straightforward design thanks to the navy v-collar with darker navy sleeve cuffs. On the right side of the new Adidas Argentina 2015 Away Shirt is the tone-on-tone "Argentina Somos Todos" emblem (which means we are all Argentina).

3) Adidas' Argentina Copa America 2020 away jersey

Argentina's Copa America 2020 away football jersey is modeled on the Condivo 20 template and is primarily "midnight," with the front side sporting the template's recognizable brush-stroke motif.

The Argentina Copa America 2020 away shirt has sky blue 3 Stripes and the Adidas emblem on its shoulders. This is reflected in the cuffs, which are wide and have Argentine flag colors on them.

In November 2019, Adidas unveiled the Argentina 2020 Copa América away jersey. They were offered by the webstores of Adidas and a few other partnering retailers.

4) Argentina 2022 FIFA World Cup kit

Argentina chose to wear their heritage colors in order to draw inspiration from previous World Cup victories.

This new Argentina home jersey, which borrows heavily from the country's legendary winning streaks, will be worn all throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The jersey has navy blue highlights all over, including the iconic Adidas three-stripe logo on the shirt, and stripes across the top in the country's customary white and baby blue color palette.

Stripes on the rear of the shirt, which are designed to imitate the Argentine flag, are distinct from the bands on the front, which are traditional and can be seen on the shirt's collar.

This newly fashioned football shirt was dropped on August 29, 2022. These kits are sold online and at Adidas in-store locations. Authentic jerseys are priced at around $134.

These were some of the best football shirts that Lionel Messi wore while playing for Argentina over the years. If you're interested in buying any of the aforementioned jerseys, then check them out with trusted resellers and stockists.

