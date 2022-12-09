Adidas Copa Mundial .1 FG football boots: Price, release date, where to buy, and more explored

Adidas has been making waves in the football industry, which proves its standing as a leading label. The label provided the official match ball and football boot pack Al Rihla for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The three stripes label released several pairs ahead of the prestigious Qatar tournament, including the brand-new Copa Mundial .1 cleats. The label unveiled and released the Copa Mundial .1 football cleats in gold and white colorway on November 29, 2022.

The boots were released on the official e-commerce site of Adidas and select retailers at a retail price of $180. These can be available at reseller sites such as the World Soccer Shop.

The recently released Adidas Copa Mundial .1 Firm Ground football boots are clad in Cloud White and Gold Metallic

The German sportswear giant Adidas launched the first-ever colorway of the Copa Mundial .1 boots in the "Cloud White / Gold Metallic / Cloud White" color scheme, dubbed the 'Class Legacy' edition. The official site introduces the silhouette,

"Lace up a legend of the beautiful game. Crafted from soft, adaptive cow leather, the forefoot on these icon-inspired adidas cleats incorporates classic Copa Mundial stitching details to help you keep the ball close and soccer tradition burning bright."

The official three stripes label further reveals the details of the sneakers,

"That premium feel extends all the way up to the collar thanks to its comfortable synthetic suede lining and tongue. Underneath, a lightweight outsole delivers assured play on firm ground."

Bryan Byrne @SoccerCleats101 A touch of class with an iconic legacy look! Who's a fan?



adidas Copa Mundial.1 available now :: A touch of class with an iconic legacy look! Who's a fan?adidas Copa Mundial.1 available now :: bit.ly/3ViQ4Cn ⭐️A touch of class with an iconic legacy look! Who's a fan?adidas Copa Mundial.1 available now :: bit.ly/3ViQ4Cn https://t.co/7FJMNDfLHm

The football boots are inspired by the iconic Copa Mundial as it features the model's trademark forefoot stitching. The shoes feature lace closure, and the football boots' upper is constructed out of cow leather material. The official site describes the legacy of Copa Mundial,

"With a 40-year legacy, meet the Copa Icon—a masterpiece derived from the legendary Copa Mundial cleats first seen at the 1982 FIFA World Cup Spain."

The latest Copa Mundial .1 football boot's mold for the sole plate is not inspired or taken from another boot from the Copa line but is inspired by the Nemeziz 18 silhouette. The textile lining of the silhouette is constructed out of suede material.

The forefoot of the classic Copa Mundial stitching helps one keep the ball close while dribbling and the soccer tradition burning bright. The forefoot's upper helps cushion and comes crafted from supple and soft leather.

The outsoles of the football boots are firm, lightweight and provide the player with solid traction. Outsoles further deliver assured play on the firm ground.

The football boots were sported by professional footballer Thiago Alcantara. Alcantara joined the three stripes label in 2021, and his latest images from Liverpool's training session were revealed through the fanpage, What is Shoe, on Facebook.

Thiago was previously sponsored by Nike and most recently joined Adidas in early 2021. Since joining, the player has been sporting the Predator and, later, the Copa.

