Puma x Neymar Future Z 1.3 Instinct football boots: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Brazilian football star Neymar has collaborated with Puma to release a new version of the brand's Future Z 1.3 football boot, which is a unique take on the original design. The Future Z 1.3 "Instinct Edition" was reimagined to have a fiesty look after being inspired by Neymar Jr., a household name in the soccer world.

The Future Z 1.3 Instinct edition is packed with technology and innovation and has evolved from its predecessor with a unique look. The football boot was released on the official e-commerce site and physical stores of Puma and select retailers.

More about the Puma x Neymar Future Z 1.3 Instinct football boots with ultimate agility

The recently released Puma x Neymar Future Z 1.3 Instinct football boots comes featured with ultimate agility (Image via Puma)

The Puma Future Z 1.3 Instinct edition comes engineered for ultimate agility and has evolved with new technologically advanced features that boost football movements during a match. The new design is inspired by that of a Tiger. The advanced boot gives the player confidence that the Big Cat can prey on the opposition and help take your game to a different level.

The boots feature a cutting-edge FURZIONFIT+ technology, which has further received a 2nd gen upgrade. The upper part of the football boots comes specially crafted with knitted material that extends from the ankle collar to the midfoot. The upper's FUZIONFIT+ technology provides optimal lockdown of the foot and a supportive fit that allows the player for dynamic movements with or without laces.

In an official press release, Florian Nemetz, Senior Product Line Manager of Teamsport Footwear, commented upon the shoe,

“The most eye-catching feature of the new boot is the evolution of the FUZIONFIT+. The FUZIONFIT+ compression technology has become very popular amongst our players because the adaptive fit provides the optimal lock-down feeling in the boots."

Florian talks about how the team developed the boot,

"Player and consumer feedback has helped us to evolve the technology and to enhance the player’s ability to perform a wide range of multi-directional movements."

Florian further comments upon the boots and their latest technological advancements,

"New this year, we have developed Advanced Creator Zones to provide increased grip and softness in the forefoot, which was another key insight from our players. This provides greater control and touch benefits essential for dynamic players.”

The FUZIONFIT+ knit is constructed out of a specific mix of spandex and polyester yarns. Special technical yarns comprise the ability to create a perfect balance of comfort, compression, and durability.

The football boots are given adaptive support that adjusts to the shape of the feet. In an official press release, Neymar Jr. comments upon the boots,

"The team have really taken things to the next level with the new FUTURE Z. The FUZIONFIT+ now extends to the top of the foot and the compression is perfectly balanced allowing me to feel comfortable and move freely. The boot feels like an extension of my foot allowing me to play without restrictions. This is key to the way I play.”

Compression technology is added to the boots to perfectly adjust to the contours of the foot. The boots further feature lightweight Nano Grip sock liners, whose technology minimizes the foot slippage inside the boot. Minimal slippage allows maintaining power transfer for multi-directional movements.

The Future Z 1.3 football boots further inculcate an all-new Advanced Creator Zone, which are engineered to enhance the grip over the ball as well as maintain softness in the forefoot. The Advanced Creator Zones help with optimal control when passing, dribbling, or finishing.

The boots have been sported by the likes of Neymar Jr., James Maddison, Luis Suarez, Dzsendifer Morazsan, and many other Puma-sponsored players. Currently, these boots can be availed on reseller sites such as Uni Sport Store for $170.

