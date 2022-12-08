5 best football boots launched ahead of Qatar Fifa World Cup 2022 

Football fans love collecting the numerous football boots that are continuously released every season. As such, what better time to acquire new football boots than during the football World Cup? The Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup was announced on November 21, and since then, fans have been going crazy.

Moreover, football lovers are incredibly excited about the launch of the boots focused on the Qatar Fifa World Cup. As a result, many of these football boots were released ahead of the World Cup, which sportswear brands hoped fans would love to add to their shelves or wear to their next game.

The Nike Mercurial Air Zoom CR7 and four other football boots released around the Fifa World Cup 2022

1) Nike Mercurial Air Zoom CR7

On Thursday night, @Cristiano wore his new signature Nike Mercurial Superfly Air Zoom in an official game for the first time.

Nike released Christiano Ronaldo's signature Mercurial series in a new light considering the on-set of the Fifa 2022. The Mercurial Air Zoom Superfly IX features an exclusive pattern honoring Portuguese design and culture, which the nation's football prodigy has flaunted during his games.

The design of this football boot is inspired by the Azulejo tiles - a staple of Portuguese art and culture. Moreover, the exquisite design ensures that Christiano will carry an element of home with him as he attempts to bring victory to his house. As the footwear giants want to help their athletes at the World Cup, the design is also on the boot's soleplate.

In addition, the shoe's tri-star studs provide cross friction with each motion, allowing rapid and safe direction changes, while the heel studs provide balance and grip when accelerating. The toe-off center studs, on the other hand, are suitable for obtaining improved grip during fast starts.

The 31-signature Nike mercurial was released on October 31, 2022, and retails for $275. It is now available on select retail sites.

2) Al Rihla X Speedportal

Online today & in stock now

Three stripes gave three of the classic football boot rotation a revamp ahead of the Qatar world cup with an updated Al Rihla boot pack. The Arabic word "Al Rihla," which translates to "the journey," stands for the dedication and arduous effort put forth by each national team to advance to this winter's FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The first of the World cup 2022 boot pack is the Al Rahila X Speedportal.

This recreated Adidas X Speedportal features a modern design combining a cerulean blue base with different colors coated with three stripes and other multicolor accents. The laceless football boot includes an anti-slip silicone heel print and a speed frame made of carbon fibers to help deliver more effective power for accelerating and transferring.

This silhouette was released in October 2022 and currently retails for $250.

3) Al Rihla Predator Edge+

Predator Edge Models... Very soon ''Al Rihla Pack''

The second football boot in the 2022 World Cup, Al Riha "Boot Pack," is the Al Rihla Predator Edge+. The silhouette is identical to the original football cleat. However, this boot is a fantastic option for strikers as it is constructed with a Zone skin upper that aid in controlling the grip of the ball, giving an easy spin and swerving the ball. The football boot also has a Primeknit upper, zone skin, and a flexible ground outsole that gives the player momentum on the playing surface.

Al Rihla Predator Edge + was released in October 2022 for $275 in White/Solar, Yellow/Power Blue, and White/Multicolor colorways.

4) Al Rihla Copa Sense

Control and comfort with the adidas COPA Sense+ from the Al Rihla World Cup 2022 pack

The Copa Sense is the third iteration in the Al Rihla rotation. These football boots feature touchpads for excellent ball control and subtle studs for comfort. In addition, Copa Sense also features a new sole plate design, a u-shaped collar structure, a black base, and three stripes in various colors. The Al Rhila Copa Sense also has foam pads on the lateral and medial sides for better ball control and premium leather for added comfort.

The third addition to the World Cup 2022 rotation was released in October 2022 at a price of $200. These football boots are now available for fans to purchase at some select retail sites.

5) Nike Phantom GT2 Elite Q FG Generation

Featuring a stunning futuristic look made for the feet of the globe's greatest players, this Nike Phantom GT2 Elite Q FG Generation boot in Metallic Copper/Black/White has a grippy texture and specialised traction.

Nike commemorates the reform of football boots by releasing the "Generation pack." While the boots come in copper-colored uppers, the special fluid chrome plates disclose surprising pink and white as they are worn. Interestingly, the Nike Air Zoom Mercurial, Nike Phantom GT2, and Nike Tiempo Legend 9 are three iconic silhouettes in the pack, all of which are styled with the same color scheme.

The Nike Phantom GT2 has uppers with a generative texture, a design element whose structure gives the ball more grip and control. Additionally, the outsole is built with Nike's hyper-quick structure, which accelerates momentum and eases high-speed direction changes.

These football boots were released in November 2022 and retail for $250.

