Puma has renewed its partnership with legendary Brazilian football superstar Neymar Jr. to launch a football apparel collection. The dynamic duo released an apparel collection that features jackets, tees, and pants alongside the Dream Chaser football boots for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The apparel collection is for training sessions in the field and comes inspired by the Brazilian player's iconic Diamond Tattoo. In line with this year's Winter's Major Championship, the duo released a winter-apt apparel collection.

The line will help the wearers train and warmup better before the match. The collection was launched on Puma's official e-commerce site and select retailers on November 17, 2022. A few sizes of the collection can be availed on the official site, while the rest can head on to the Uni Sports Store.

The recently released Neymar Jr Dream Chaser Football apparel collection was inspired by the Brazilian player's Diamond tattoo (Image via Puma)

Neymar Jr. had a successful season at the FIFA World Cup 2022 and took his team (Brazil) to the quarter-finals. After the team was defeated by Croatia, fans of the player have been sending him support from across the world and are hoping to see him at the next World Cup and during other matches.

The player's sponsoring label, German sportswear giant Puma, has also actively supported the player and launched full-fledged training apparel. The apparel is beneficial for all the players while they warm up in cold weather. The Dream Chaser boots are accompanied by a training woven jacket and pants.

The Dream Chaser apparel collection combines an audacious colorway with golden finishes and graphics. These are inspired by Neymar's biggest dream, to win the FIFA. The official press release introduces the collection:

"As part of the NJR Dream Chaser collection, PUMA celebrates brilliant football and chasing dreams with a bespoke capsule that includes the Neymar Jr. jacket, pants, tee, beanie and footballs featuring Neymar Jr.’s logo, signature, and diamond football graphic."

The most prominent item on the list is the Neymar Jr Diamond Football Woven Jacket, which comes clad in black and aubergine colorways with the hits of bright orange. The official site introduces the product,

"What shines brighter than a diamond? Brazil's golden boy, Neymar Jr, on his unstoppable rise to the global stage. Wear the symbol of success – the diamond – with pride with this Neymar Jr Dream Chaser Football Woven Jacket. Featuring a print of the superstar's signature, diamond-inspired graphic elements based on the superstar's tattoo."

The jacket comes constructed out of dryCELL technology, which keeps the players and wearers dry as while training. The dryCELL technology helps to wick moisture from the body and keep it sweat-free during exercise. The jacket is made out of atleast 20% recycled content. Elastic is added to the hems and cuffs to provide more comfort and better fit.

The second most prominent item in the collection is the woven pants, which come with a similar branding and construction details. The trousers are medium-rise and feature a leg opening with zip. The elastic waistband is accompanied by an inner drawcord for a better fit.

The entire apparel collection can be availed at prices ranging from $25 to $65.

