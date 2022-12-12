Nike Phantom GX “Baltic Blue/Pink Blast/White” football boots: Where to buy, price, and more explored 

Beaverton shoe label Nike has various divisions for different sports, and its football section is getting ready for the launch of a fresh Phantom GX football boot. This advanced footwear design will feature attractive blue, pink, black, and white colors.

The brand new “Baltic Blue/Pink Blast/White” colorway of Nike Phantom GX shoe is expected to land in the sneaker market soon in 2023. Some reports suggest that they will arrive in January 2023.

Those looking to get their hands on these pairs can easily avail them from the e-commerce and physical stores of Nike, the SNKRS app, and some of the brand’s partnering retailers. Nike Phantom GX will be dropped with a retail price tag of about $250 USD (EUR 240, GBP 190) per pair.

Nike Phantom GX will arrive in “Baltic Blue/Pink Blast/White” makeup for the next year

Take a closer look at the upcoming football boots (Image via Instagram/@shoptcrampons)

According to initial reports, the production of the brand's new Phantom GT iterations will stop after the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup. The swoosh label has therefore designed the Phantom GX, a revolutionary design that may be far more robust.

Earlier this month, Nike introduced the latest Phantom GX model in an eye-catching Hyper Pink/ Black/ White/ Metallic Copper colorblocking. The moniker of this debut variant was "Disruption."

According to Nike's official website, the Nike Phantom GX soccer cleats are designed for athletes that are:

"Creating on the ball through precision touch, ripping shots through a keyhole in the top shelf.”

Further, the shoe label highlighted the upgraded design features of this Nike silhouette as:

“Meet the all new Nike Phantom GX, a boot made to help you stick out on pitch with Gripknit technology for precise ball control.”

The early looks of this upcoming release were shared by a few football boot insiders like @gsboots, @uniquecleats10, and @shoptcrampons. The images revealed that these cleats are accomplished with split-colored patterns on the uppers. The shoes are further adorned with black accents all over.

The Swoosh Gripknit surface, which is grippy and improves scoring ability and control, is used to make the outer of the soccer boots. To allow room, the forefoot of Nike Phantom GX is made of Gripknit material until the first two laces. Additionally, the Gripknit material conforms to the user's foot profile and offers an equivalent amount of traction in both dry and moist conditions.

Here's a detailed look at the new Nike Phantom GX soccer cleats arriving in the new year (Image via Instagram/@gsboots_)

The Nike Phatom GX boots include the ghost lacing feature, which enables players to play freely without thinking about their shoelaces. A smoother link between the shoes and the ball is made possible by the stretchy knit used to cover the entry to the laces.

The mismatched flyknit substance used for the collars of Nike Phantom GX offers convenience and plushness around the ankles as well as the lower leg. To facilitate an easier break-in period, the heels have soft sections. The sole plate, which has tri-star spikes that cooperate with the forefoot movement, adds yet another distinctive feature.

Catch these cleats that will be arriving soon in the following year.

In addition to the Baltic Blue colorway, Nike Phantom GX in Citron Tint/Burgundy Crush colorblocking will also be offered by the shoe manufacturer in 2023. This boot will be sold for $250 USD (EUR 240, GBP 190) per pair, and they will be accessible via the online stores as well as offline outlets of Nike and its Nike Football partnering retail vendors. Unlike the Baltic Blue variant, the laceless version of Citron Tint will be offered by the label.

Poll : 0 votes