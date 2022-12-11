Nike Phantom GT II ‘Elite Generation’ football boots: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored 

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, launched a 3-piece football boot collection called the "Elite Generation" ahead of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. The 3-piece collection included Mercurial, Phantom, and Tiempo silhouettes.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup began on November 20, 2022, in Qatar, making it the first Middle Eastern country to host the prestigious tournament. In recent years, the swoosh label has gained a lot of traction for its football subcategory.

The Nike Phantom GT II "Elite Generation" football boots were launched on the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on November 14, 2022.

Nike Phantom GT II ‘Elite Generation’ football boots are given All Conditions Control (ACC) technology

With the ongoing FIFA World Cup, the game of football has been gaining a lot of traction and fame, making everyone anxious about this year's winner. However, other than amazing performances and matches, people have also been appreciating the footballers' kits and gear. One of the most spotted football boots is Nike's latest pack, the Elite Generation.

The recently released Elite Generation football boots bring a modern esthetic to the world of soccer cleats. The football pack features three boots, each of which comes clad in copper hues with special liquid chrome hues.

The official press release introduced the collection:

"Nike football boots are made for the modern game. No matter the playing style, no matter the position, the Mercurial, Phantom and Tiempo lineups are designed to serve the next generation of footballers."

It continued:

"The Generation Pack, which will be seen on the pitch this winter and features all three boot silhouettes, is inspired by the next generation of players who are taking the game to new heights."

However, it was the Phantom GT 2 that caught most of the fans' attention. The Phantom boot line recently added a new product, the Phantom GX, thus making everyone wonder if the Phantom GT 2 "Elite Generation" will be the last colorway of the silhouette.

The Phantom GT 2 "Elite Generation" football boots come clad in 'Metallic Copper / Black / White' color scheme.

The football boots feature special symbols on the rear, which honor the host of the FIFA World Cup, i.e. Qatar, alongside the swoosh label's World Headquarters geographical coordinates.

The shoe is given All Conditions Control (ACC) technology, which adds grip regardless of weather conditions. The upper of the football boots is constructed out of Flyknit material in stretchy yarn. The off-center and cushioned insoles finish off the design.

The official swoosh label's site introduces the Phantom GT 2 "Elite Generation" football boots:

"Celebrate the game’s biggest competition in a design ignited by the science of connectivity and gravity that the world stage inspires. Featuring a stunning futuristic look made for the feet of the globe’s greatest players, these cleats have a grippy texture and specialized traction to let you take control of the game."

The football boots can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Nike at a retail price ranging from $150 to $275.

