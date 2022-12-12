Nike Phantom GX football boots: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

The Oregon-based activewear juggernaut Nike is all set to add another fresh Nike Phantom GX boots colorway to their football lineup. This new iteration will be wrapped up in Citron Tint/Burgundy Crush hues. These advanced football cleats will be the successor to the widely acclaimed Phantom GT silhouette.

The brand new “Citron Tint/Burgundy Crush” colorway of the Nike Phantom GX football boots is expected to hit the sneaker world in April 2023, as per the early reports by FootyHeadlines. These boots will arrive at a retail price of $250 USD (EUR 240, GBP 190) for each pair.

Soccer fans who wish to get their hands on these luxe gold cleats can easily avail of them online, as well as via the in-store sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a couple of select Nike Football retail chains.

Nike Phantom GX will be a laceless shoe that ensures a snug fit for players

Take a closer look at the upcoming Nike Phantom GX Citron Tint Burgundy Crush shoes (image via Instagram/@stc)

Early sources claim that the Phantom GT silhouette will be retired following the FIFA World Cup 2022. Therefore, the swoosh brand has prepared the Phantom GX, a new style, which may be much more durable.

Not long ago, the Swoosh label debuted its Phantom GX silhouette in an appealing Hyper Pink/ Black/ White/ Metallic Copper color scheme. This inaugural colorway was titled “Disruption.”

Nike’s official web page mentioned that the Nike Phantom GX football boots are made for players who are:

"Creating on the ball through precision touch, ripping shots through a keyhole in the top shelf.”

The latest "gold" Nike Phantom GX 2023 soccer cleats are most likely the silo's second on-pitch variant. All the top Nike athletes will wear them when they go on sale in April 2023.

The Nike Phantom GX soccer boots in citron tint/burgundy crush feature a striking golden-yellow appearance.

For the Swoosh and other details, Nike combines a rich maroon brown with a Citron Tint top. Unlike the initial Hyper pink variant, the next Citron Tint version will be a laceless shoe that will further ensure a snug fit for the player. The Nike Gripknit textile, which is sticky and facilitates ball handling and grip, is used to make the top of the soccer cleats.

To increase the surface area of these laceless designs, the forefoot is made of Gripknit material. This conforms to the player’s foot structure as well as offers an equivalent amount of traction in both dry and wet environments.

The asymmetrical flyknit material used for the collars offers warmth and a snugger fit around the ankles and lower leg. To facilitate an easier break-in period, the heels have soft components.

The sole plate, which has tri-star studs that cooperate with the forefoot flex, adds yet another distinctive feature. Its metallic sole plate is the most amazing feature. It has to be one of the best outer sole units of any soccer boot on the market. The Phantom GX boots are functionally identical to the launch edition.

Keep a watchful eye on the upcoming Nike Phantom GX “Citron Tint/Burgundy Crush” colorway that will launch next year.

