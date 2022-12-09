Nike Phantom GX 'Disruption' football boots: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, has revealed a brand new football cleat silhouette as a follow-up to the Phantom GT model.

The swoosh label's latest creation, dubbed the Phantom GX, is replacing the GT model and is expected to be debuted by England players during their quarterfinal against France tomorrow (December 10).

The football boots were first revealed by @uniquecleats_10 on its Instagram handle on October 8, 2022. Since then, early imagery has been surfacing around the internet from sneaker leaker pages.

According to reports by the media outlet Footy Headlines, the Phantom GX in pink will be released via Nike and select retailers on December 15, 2022. The date is tentative and could change.

More about upcoming Nike Phantom GX 'Disruption' football boots coming clad in 'Hyper Pink/ Black/ White/ Metallic Copper' color scheme

Upcoming Nike Phantom GX 'Disruption' football boots coming clad in 'Hyper Pink / Black / White / Metallic Copper' color scheme (Image via @newssoccershop/ Instagram)

According to early reports, the Phantom GT silhouette is supposedly going to be discontinued after the FIFA World Cup 2022. So the swoosh label has readied a new silhouette that could be much more reliable, the Phantom GX.

The first colorway to appear over the silhouette is 'Hyper Pink/ White/ Black/ Metallic Copper.' The upper of the football boots come clad in a stylish bright pink that is combined with black, copper and white overlays. The most prominent is the chrome sole plate, which features a shimmering effect from pink and copper hues.

According to the swoosh label's site, the Nike Phantom GX football boots are made for those players who are

"Creating on the ball through precision touch, ripping shots through a keyhole in the top shelf."

The upper of the football boots are constructed out of Nike Gripknit material, which is sticky in nature and provides a better handle and touch of the ball. The forefoot is constructed from the Gripknit material till the first two laces to provide more surface area. The Gripknit material further molds to the shape of the foot of the wearer and provides an equal grip in wet or dry conditions.

The Phatom GX football boots come with the ghost lacing system, which is designed to let players forget about the shoelaces and play freely. Access to the laces are covered by elastic knit for tying, providing a cleaner connection from footwear to the ball.

The collars are done in asymmetry with flyknit material that provides comfort and snugness around both lower leg and ankles. The heels feature soft elements for an easy break-in process.

Another unique element is added on the sole plate, which features tri-star studs that work with the forefoot flex. These football boots have recently been spotted on the England players, including Jack Grealish, Eric Dier and Mason Mount during a training session. It's highly possible the boots could debut in their FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal with France.

According to Footy Headlines, the football boots are slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike and independent retailers on December 15, 2022, at a retail price of $250.

