Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Vapor XV ‘Generation pack’ football boots: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

The Oregon-based sportswear label has made grand preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the brand's recently launched Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Vapor XV football cleats perfectly highlight this. Covered in the layers of Metallic Copper color scheme, these new boot variants were introduced under the brand’s all-new Generation Pack lineup.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup exclusive Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Vapor XV football cleats debuted only a few days before the commencement of the World Cup on November 14, 2022. The retail price for these soccer boots was fixed at $260 for each pair. The pairs were dropped in Nike's physical outlets and on SNKRS app, as well as a slew of chosen Nike Football retail chains.

The Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Vapor XV “Generation Pack” is designed exclusively for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Here's a detailed look at the Air Zoom Mercurial Vapor XV shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike has significantly increased its cultural presence in the world of football in recent years, therefore the swoosh brand is creating unique and eye-catching football cleats to cement its position in the game.

Explaining the idea behind the latest football boot pack, the shoe label mentioned that the boots are made to play the modern game. The label added that the boots, Mercurial, Phantom and Tiempo are designed to serve the plays of the next generation of footballers.

With the Generation Pack lineup, the swoosh label has looked at modernizing the design of football boots. The description of the newly crafted Air Zoom Mercurial Vapor XV “Generation Pack” soccer cleats on the Swoosh label’s official web page reads,

“Celebrate the game's biggest competition in a design ignited by the science of connectivity and gravity that the world stage inspires. A carbon fibre chrome plate complements a stunning futuristic look made for the feet of the globe's greatest players. Loaded with a Zoom Air unit and grippy texture up top for exceptional touch, it helps you dominate in the waning minutes of a match—when it matters most.”

The Zoom Mercurial Vapor XV iteration draws design cues from the copper metallic Match Mercurial boots from 2000. Flyknit covers your feet for a snug fit and uses little materials to make you stronger. On the top, Vaporsite+ aids in controlling the ball while it is moving quickly.

The Vapor XV gains something fresh from a 3/4 Zoom Air unit: the bouncy sensation of air underneath your feet. It makes for an extremely swift boot when coupled with tri-star spikes on the plate for powerful traction.

Special icons that reference the host's location as well as the game's biggest international competition are incorporated throughout the design. Near the heel are Nike's WHQ coordinates plus symbols that reference linked energy theory.

Those who are absolutely interested in copping these football boots can still find them with some trusted football retail shops.

In addition to the aforementioned Mercurial Vapor XV pair, this Generation Pack also included two other highly acclaimed models, namely the Tiempo Legend 9 and Phantom GT 2. Both these boots are also dressed in matching metallic ensembles.

