Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite Generation boots: Where to buy, price, and more explored

The Oregon-based sportswear label recently introduced the Generation Pack, which includes the brand new Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 FG boots as a part of the brand’s 2022 FIFA World Cup readiness. These football boots are entirely covered in Metallic Copper ensembles.

The newly created Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite Generation football boots were offered with a selling price label of $280 for each pair. Moreover, these Metallic Copper soccer cleats landed on the market on November 14, 2022.

They are easily purchasable from the e-commerce website of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a couple of other affiliated retail outlets. Interested readers can buy them both in men’s and women’s sizes.

Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite FG “Generation Pack” football boots are designed for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Nike's football boots are designed for contemporary football. The Mercurial, Phantom, and Tiempo pairings are made to serve the future generation of soccer players, regardless of their playing technique or position.

The Swoosh label’s World Cup exclusive “Generation Pack” offered three iconic silhouettes—the Air Zoom Mercurial, the Tiempo Legend 9, and the Phantom GT 2. All of these pairs were outfitted in similar color schemes.

The description of the brand new Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite Generation football boots on the label's web page reads:

“Celebrate the game’s biggest competition in a design ignited by the science of connectivity and gravity that the world stage inspires. A carbon fiber chrome plate complements a stunning futuristic look made for the feet of the globe’s greatest players. Loaded with a Zoom Air unit and grippy texture up top for exceptional touch, it helps you dominate in the waning minutes of a match—when it matters most.”

These cleats feature a fresh Zoom Air unit for increased speed and a stretchy Flyknit top for an unrivaled feel. With these Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Pro boots, players can move quickly and easily on the field.

Soft, flexible fabric from Flyknit encircles one’s ankle for a comfortable fit. Moreover, a revised design facilitates the fit to match the foot, which the designers have achieved this by performing extensive wear tests on different athletes. A more curved toe box and improved heel lockdown are the ultimate results.

Vaporposite+, chosen for the outer, blends a superior lining and a gripping, grid-mesh top for the best ball retention at incredible velocities. The upper structure looks haptic because of the inner layer, but it hugs one's feet firmly and is plush and stable. A more realistic on-ball contact for striking, dribbling, and passing is made available by the mechanical properties.

The three-quarter length, flexible Zoom airbag is positioned within the boot plate. As a result, there is an increase in the sensation of a sharp, propelling energy return. Flex grooves, which offer versatility and natural leg movement to better meet the demands of fluid movement in football, are a characteristic of the innovative Zoom airbag.

Moreover, these pairs have unique emblems that pay homage to the game's ongoing biggest worldwide championship in Qatar, as well as the origin of the shoe manufacturer. Last but not least, Nike's WHQ coordinates and symbols reference linked energy theory near the heel.

Those who want to get their hands on these shoes can easily buy them before they sell out. Remember that the prices of these football boots can vary in different retail shops.

