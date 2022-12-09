Nike Mercurial Superfly 9 Kylian Mbappe 2022 FIFA World Cup football boots: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Nike has been making waves in the football world, as it has launched amazing Federation kits for 13 different nations and many signature boots ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The latest creation from the swoosh label is dedicated to France's star striker Kylian Mbappe.

The top scorer at the 2022 FIFA World Cup right now with five goals, Mbappe is the swoosh label's golden boy. The Paris Saint-Germain's forward was given a pair of Mercurial Superfly 9 Kylian Mbappe signature boots for the ongoing World Cup in Qatar.

The player first donned the boots on December 1, 2022, in a training session. Mbappe's signature boots were released to the public on December 4, 2022, at the official e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers.

More about newly released Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite Kylian Mbappe Firm-Ground 2022 FIFA World Cup football boot

Newly released Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite Kylian Mbappe Firm-Ground 2022 FIFA World Cup football boots (Image via Sportskeeda)

Kylian Mbappe is a speedster and has been sporting the Mercurial brand from the swoosh label for a long time. The shoe has now been given a signature look.

The latest Mercurial boots are copper beauties and are a continuation of the Nike football verse advert launched before the tournament. The official swoosh label's site introduces the silhouette:

"Kylian Mbappe's explosiveness, plus his twitchy change of direction, puts him firmly in the world-class of finishers. With nods to his heritage, this boot is made to help you play just like KM—with blinding pace and purpose."

The site gives details of the signature boots:

"We added a Zoom Air unit, made specifically for football, and grippy texture up top for exceptional touch, so you can dominate in the waning minutes of a match—when it matters most."

The silhouette comes clad in a Metallic Copper color scheme with hints of French flag colors added on the sole unit. The signature football boots were released for the knockout phase. Special Mbappe brandings are added over the football boots on both the lateral and medial sides.

The signature and the name of Kylian Mbappe is added over the footwear on the lateral side at the head of the swoosh logo. The 'M' logo of the Mercurial is added on the football boots at the start of the swoosh logo.

The sole unit sees French flag colors near the heel with tricolored white, blue, and red hues. The football boots are the same as the regular colorway tech-wise. The football-specific 3/4 Zoom Air unit is added in the sole plates.

The upper part of the silhouette is constructed out of all new Vaporposite+ material and a Flyknit upper that helps in increasing the ball control.

The sole features Tri-star studs that provide easy movement and multi-directional traction. The toe-off center studs offers explosive starts and traction. The shoes come in a familiar colorway as the 'Generation Pack'. The football boots are available as the Superfly model in high-cut variation and the Vapor model in low-cut one.

The cage inside the structure is made out of thin but strong material to secure the foot. The boots can be bought via the official e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers for a retail price of $300, starting December 4, 2022.

