Nike Tiempo Legend IX ‘Generation pack’ football boots: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

In preparation for the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup, Nike has made huge preparations and the launch of Nike Tiempo Legend IX a few days before the tournament clearly validates this.

The pair are a part of the swoosh label’s World Cup-special “Generation Pack.” This football boot pack also introduced a pair of newly designed Air Zoom Mercurial Vapor XV and Air Zoom Mercurial Superfly IX Elite silhouettes.

The color scheme of this assortment is influenced by the metallic copper tones of Qatar.

The Nike Tiempo Legend IX “Generation Pack” cleats were officially launched on November 14, 2022. The pairs were sold by the in-store and offline stores of Nike, the SNKRS app, and some chosen Nike Football retail marketplaces.

The special-edition World Cup boots were offered with a selling price tag of $230 for each pair. They are purchasable in both men’s and women’s sizes.

Nike Tiempo Legend IX “Generation Pack” football boots are designed exclusively for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Here's a detailed look at the Nike Tiempo Legend IX football cleats (Image via Sportskeeda)

Every time the World Cup rolls around, soccer enthusiasts shine a spotlight on the top modern football companies to learn how they intend to participate. The flamboyant Tiempo Legend IX Elite, which arrived in Qatar in sleek purple, is the latest example of how Nike masters how to create an impression.

The Tiempo Legend 9 intertwines the conventional esthetic of leather with cutting-edge innovation. It was created for athletes like Virgil van Dijk, who have dominated the game with a flawless touch as well as influence mostly on the biggest stages in the world.

The description of the latest Nike Tiempo Legend IX “Generation Pack” soccer cleats on the Swoosh’s official website says:

“Celebrate the game’s biggest competition in a design ignited by the science of connectivity and gravity that the world stage inspires. Featuring a stunning futuristic look made for the globe's greatest players, these cleats have raised textures backed by soft foam pods for precise dribbling, passing and scoring in 1 of our lightest Tiempos to date.”

Take a look at the sole unit of the boots Nike Tiempo Legend IX designed exclusively for the 2022 FIFA World Cup (Image via Nike)

The Swoosh label further highlighted the details that are added as a nod to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It stated,

“Keep an eye out for special symbols around the design, nods to the host’s whereabouts that pay homage to the game’s grandest worldwide tournament. Nike's WHQ coordinates and emblems that speak to the science of connected energy are near the heel.”

The entire cleats are dressed up in a Space Purple/Off Noir/Pink Blast/White color palette. Players can take the ball easily and deliver accurate shots and passes thanks to the superior kangaroo leather top with plush foam pods.

A few features, such as the Geographical coordinates of Nike's headquarters, which are written in "20(xx)²/ Q" texts, are a clear reference to the FIFA World Cup 2022. Qatar is denoted by the letter "Q," while the number "20(xx)²" denotes the year 2022. As for the technical features, the latest generation of cleats does not include anything new.

This Legend IX features a lightweight Tiempo created thanks to a new plate and streamlined upper, making it as swift as it is pleasant.

Fans can easily avail these pairs from Nike stores, as some of the sizes are still available for purchase.

