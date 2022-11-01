Where to buy Supreme x Nike Air Max 98 TL Fall collection? Release date, price, and more details explored 

Nike has frequently collaborated with streetwear icon Supreme over the last two decades. The two are making headlines once more for their co-designed Nike Air Max 98 TL footwear collection, which features the classic silhouette in four colorways - black, white, hot pink, and luxe brown.

The Supreme x Nike Air Max 98 TL Fall/Winter collection will be available in four colorways beginning November 3, 2022, in the United States, and November 5, 2022, in Japan.

Although the expected price for these footwear pieces is around $150 per pair, sneakerheads will have to wait for official pricing information. The footwear will be available through Supreme's online store and its retail partners.

Supreme x Nike Air Max 98 TL sneaker collection will offer four colorways of the silhouette

Here's a detailed look at the heel counters of the upcoming Nike Air Max 98 TL sneaker collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

As a collaborative force, the New York-based streetwear behemoth Supreme has been associated with a variety of labels throughout the year, including Vans, Dickies, Duckdown Records, The North Face, Dr. Martens, and others, in addition to its ongoing collaborations with Nike.

Nike is a streetwear company that regularly releases several joint offerings. Nike and Supreme have previously reimagined popular styles such as the Air Force 1, Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid QS, SHOX Ride 2, Nike SB Dunk High, and Air Zoom Flight 95, and Supreme's latest winter collection now includes a lesser-known Nike Air Max 98 TL model from the Swoosh label.

Supreme, on its official website, described the design of the upcoming sneaker collection as:

“The shoe features a synthetic leather and knit mesh upper with reflective TPU overlay, rubber outsole and foam midsole with full-length visible air bag, mesh tongue and molded heel panel, co-branded footbed and reflective logos at tongue, side and heel. Made exclusively for Supreme, the Air Max 98 TL will be offered in four color ways.”

The Air Max 98 TL was released in 1998, shortly after the classic Air Max 98. It is now available in four new collaborative colorways, each with synthetic leathers, knit mesh, and reflective overlays throughout, as well as a full Air Bag with internals to complement the four pairs.

The white colorway has a white inner lining, but the other three variants have bold black sockliners. The Supreme logo is stamped into the heel counters, tongue flaps, and insoles of the sneakers. Tiny Air Max TL tags are placed on the heel counters to highlight the branding accents. These uppers are complemented by lace sets that sit atop each variant.

The sneakers' midsoles have transparent Air windows that make the air units more visible. Each colorway of Nike Air Max 98 includes the matching outer sole units that sit beneath the midsoles.

The latest Supreme x Nike Air Max 98 TL collection will be available at Supremenewyork.com and select retail locations in the first week of November.

