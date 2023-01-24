What is a Swarovski crystal? Pronunciation and more explored as Doja Cat's red outfit takes internet by storm

American rapper Doja Cat made heads turn after she arrived at Paris Fashion Week covered in Swarovski red crystals from head to toe.

The 27-year-old star was practically unrecognizable at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show on January 23, 2023, thanks to the 30,000 Swarovski crystals that were painstakingly applied by hand to her entire body, including her eyelids, nails, and ears.

Kea @jacquemusx This picture of Doja Cat in Schiaparelli Couture. This picture of Doja Cat in Schiaparelli Couture. https://t.co/35YxKbpnCv

The attire, which took more than five hours to put on, saw Doja Cat donning a red silk faille bustier, a skirt decorated with lacquered wooden beads, and knee-high boots. Her only accessories were crystal double-drop earrings that complemented her outfit.

The correct way to pronounce Swarovski & all you need to know about this luxe jewelry brand

Daniel Swarovski founded Swarovski in Austria in 1895. The luxury label is well-known throughout the world for its precision-cut crystal glass, which is only manufactured in Austria and does not occur naturally on Earth.

These crystals, pronounced Swar-ov-skee, are also referred to as Simulated Diamonds or Imitation Diamonds due to their resemblance to genuine Diamonds. Listen to the pronunciation below:

According to the website Diamond Rocks, the founder of the brand constructed a machine that made it possible for the crystals to be cut with extraordinary precision.

Eboni🤍 @VersaceVenus_ I need to know how long it took Doja Cat to get ready for the Schiaparelli show because this is crazy good I need to know how long it took Doja Cat to get ready for the Schiaparelli show because this is crazy good https://t.co/5zoKLK6ARp

The crystals have a chemical coating that is intended to produce various colors. Additionally, Swarovski Crystals come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes, which contributes to their world-renowned acclaim for their excellent clarity and striking brilliance to that of an actual diamond.

Doja Cat's recent ensemble was her most advanced fashion week look

The Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 collection was inspired by Italian writer Dante's poem, Inferno. The collection featured gold-face-painted models and faux-fur dresses with realistic animal heads.

Doja was seated in the front row next to Kylie Jenner, who also turned heads with her fashion show attire.

The Kiss Me More singer collaborated with makeup artist Pat McGrath for her iconic look. McGrath took to Instagram to post a video with a caption explaining what went into creating the look.

The caption read:

"Doja’s sublime patience during the 4 hours and 58 minutes it took to create the look with #TeamPatMcGrath, which was covered in over 30,000 hand-applied Crystals, was inspiring."

Although it is Doja's most advanced fashion week up until now, this is not the first time she has applied body makeup. The singer sported gold face paint during Schiaparelli's previous presentation at Paris Fashion Week, which was reminiscent of the look at this year's show.

On the professional front, Doja Cat bagged five Grammy Award nominations for the upcoming event, including a record of the year award for her song, Woman.

Poll : 0 votes