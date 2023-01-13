BTS and BLACKPINK competing for multiple nominations at the iHeart Radio Awards

iHeart Radio Music Awards are back with their new selection of nominees and K-pop mainliners, including BTS and BLACKPINK, are on the list to compete again.
Popular girl band BLACKPINK was nominated for four titles at the music awards for their song Pink Venom, including that for Best Music Video and Favorite Use of a Sample. The group has also been nominated for Best Group/Duo and Best Fan Army awards.
BLACKPINK's comeback album Born Pink, was released after two long years of waiting. However, it was the BLINKs, their fandom, who got them two big nominations.
BTS, on the other hand, also has two nominations: Best Music Video for their last release Yet to come, and Best Fan Army. However, that's not all as BTS will be competing with one of their own members - Jungkook for his collab song Left and Right with Chalie Puth for the Best Music Video.
The septet's song Yet to Come is considered their last MV together until all of their military service period is over.
It is worth mentioning that this isn't the first time the boy band is competing against one of their members. In 2022, the band and their youngest member, Jeon Jungkook were nominated to compete in the People's Choice Awards.
Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's Pink Venom was nominated for the Favorite Use of a Sample award as it has several references from popular artists. These references include a play on some of the lyrics of Notorious BIG's Kick in the Door and a verse also interpolates some lyrics of Rihanna's Pon De Replay.
BTS and BLACKPINK are competing with Taylor Swift and Harry Styles
The two K-pop groups are up against some of the most popular artists from the Western music industry including Taylor Swift. Here are the groups and singers they are competing with in the categories they are nominated for -
Best Music Video Awards 2023:
- Taylor Swift for Anti-hero
- BLACKPINK for Pink Venom
- Anitta for Envolver
- Tiesto & Karol G for Don’t be Shy
- Charlie Puth (feat. Jung Kook of BTS) for Left and Right
- Black Eyed Peas, Shakira, David Guetta for Don’t you worry
- Rema &Selena for Calm Down, Bad Bunny for Titi me Pregunto
- BTS for Yet to Come
- Harry Styles for As it Was
Biggest fandom 2023:
- Big Time Rush
- Rihanna
- Megan Thee Stallion
- BLACKPINK
- Justin Bieber
- SelenaGomez
- Louis Tomilson
- BTS
- Nicki Minaj
- Harry Styles
- Beyonce
- Taylor Swift
Favorite Use Of A Sample:
- Jack Harlow - First Class
- Yung Gravy - Betty (Get Money)
- Lizzo - Break up Twice
- Doja cat - Vegas
- BLACKPINK - Pink Venom
- Chloe - Treat Me
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)
- Beyonce - Summer Renaissance
- DJ Khaled, Drake, Lil Baby - Staying Alive
- Latto - Big Energy
- Taylor Swift - Question..?
- Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl
Best Group/Duo:
- AJR
- Black Eyed Peas
- BALCKPINK
- Bruno Mars, Anderson Park, Silk Sonic
- Glass Animals
- Imagine Dragons
- Maneskin
- One Republic
- Parmalee
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
It's quite a big list, but the BTS ARMY has been winning the following title for the best fandom since 2018 and this is their sixth nomination for this award.