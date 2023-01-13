"How a room truly shines up as she walks into it": Taylor Swift leaves fans in awe with Anti-Hero performance at 1975 concert

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at The 1975’s concert, much to the excitement and shock of her fans, performing her song Anti-Hero for the first time in front of a live crowd. The 1975 are currently on tour in support of their album Being Funny In a Foreign Language.

They were performing at London's O2 Arena and were taking a break between their sets when Swift walked onstage leisurely. She seemingly gave the audience some time to absorb that she was on stage, sipped a drink and gestured the glass in cheers to the audience.

After she got the audience’s full attention, Taylor Swift walked up to the mic and asked:

“Is it okay if I sing?”

As an ecstatic audience erupted into excited screams, Swift said that she wanted to sing a song that she had never performed live and added:

“It will be so presumptuous to say, ‘if you know it, sing it.' But if you do, sing it."

She went on to sing Anti Hero, the lead single from her Midnights album, as the audience sang along. She also sang a cover of The 1975's The City.

Fans present at the concert were delighted at Swift's surprise performance and took to social media to express the same.

Fans react to Taylor Swift’s performance during The 1975 set

Not only did Taylor Swift leave the live audience in London in awe as she sang her new song, she also received a lot of praise from fans on Twitter. Fans were excited about her surprise live performance.

In November, the frontman of 1975 Matty Healy noted that he and his bandmates worked with Taylor Swift on material for her latest album, Midnights. However, what they created did not make it to the album.

In an interview with KROQ's Klein/Ally Show for Audacy's DTS Sound Space, Healy said:

"We actually worked a bit on that but then the version of it never came out.”

Being Funny in a Foreign Language is the band’s fifth studio album that was released on October 14, 2022, via Dirty Hit. They first teased their album by sending postcards to fans in June. The 1975 released their self-titled inroductory track as in the last four albums, and followed it up with the single Happiness.

Taylor Swift to kick off her Eras tour in March

Swift released her new album Midnights in October 2022, via Republic Records. Earlier that month, Taylor Swift scored one of the most historic weeks in the 64-year history of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. She became the first artist to claim the survey’s entire top 10 in a single frame. The album saw 10 top-ten songs on the same chart in the same week.

The album featured singles including Anti-Hero, Lavender Haze, Maroon and Snow on the Beach featuring Lana Del Rey among other songs.

Swift is set to commence her Eras tour starting in March this year. Last year, ticketing website Ticketmaster crashed due to an overwhelming demand from ticket buyers.

Ticketmaster issued a statement via Twitter, canceling Swift's tour ticket sales, citing "extraordinarily high demand on the ticketing system" and "insufficient remaining ticket inventory."

Swift later addressed the issue, noting that the company's actions have hurt the relationship between her and her fans. She also apologized to her fans for the long wait times to purchase the ticket.

