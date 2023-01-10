English pop band 1975's frontman Matty Healy has made headlines again for his antics, this time for sucking a fan's thumb at a concert in Brighton, England, on January 08.

The moment occurred when Healy took to the crowd mid-performance while the band was playing Robbers, one of their fan-favorite tracks. The fan in question, Kayleigh (@kayyculffx), shared the news through a series of reaction tweets. Here is one remark shared by her:

kayleigh @kayyculffx EVERYONE IS CALLING ME THUMB GIRL BYE EVERYONE IS CALLING ME THUMB GIRL BYE

During the same song, he also shared a brief kiss with a fan at the end of Robbers. The concert marked 1975 resuming their tour of Being Funny in a Foreign Language this new year.

As soon as news of Healy's antics spread, netizens took to social media to express their shock and disgust. One user, Karin (@janganminggu) called it "unsanitary," writing:

A comment trolling Healy for his antics (Image via Twitter/@janganminggu)

"Everything I see about Matty Healy is against my will": Netizens not amused with The 1975 frontman's shenanigans

Tired of Healy's antics, internet users shared their take on the Chocolate singer sucking the thumb of a fan. Many fans were disgusted and called Matty Healy a "menace to society." They stated that it is "harder to defend him" every day.

Some fans shared sarcastic and humorous tweets expressing their disappointment at the singer. Twitterati stated that his behavior was an "ick" they discovered. 'Ick' is a colloquial online term that describes something that is a turn-off.

One user, Namu (@cocohonee), remarked that they would mute the singer on Twitter. Another, @pickle_cupcake, joked that another COVID variant named Matt Healy would drop soon. Check out all of these tweets below:

A comment trolling Matty Healy for his antics (Image via Twitter/@cocohonee)

A comment trolling Matty Healy for his antics (Image via Twitter/@pickle_cupcake)

A comment trolling Healy for his antics (Image via Twitter/@gaslightinglife)

A comment trolling Healy for his antics (Image via Twitter/@clownhexx)

A comment trolling Healy for his antics (Image via Twitter/@shelby_scribner)

A comment trolling Healy for his antics (Image via Twitter/@espressorocky)

A comment trolling Healy for his antics (Image via Twitter/@_abby_r0se)

A comment trolling Healy for his antics (Image via Twitter/@kittendsut)

A comment trolling Healy for his antics (Image via Twitter/@pennylanemarie)

A comment trolling Healy for his antics (Image via Twitter/@gingerpines_)

A comment trolling Healy for his antics (Image via Twitter/@MikDasNice)

A comment trolling Healy for his antics (Image via Twitter/@court_saffold)

A comment trolling Healy for his antics (Image via Twitter/@rjsvigilante)

Matt Healy ate a piece of raw steak during The 1975's NYC concert

The British pop-rock band is well-known for their songs Robber, Chocolate, and Love Me. All their albums to date have topped the UK charts. They are known to frequently address topics such as LGBTQ rights, abortion rights, climate change, and mental health, using bizarre antics as part of their on-stage acts.

The band's frontman, Matty Healy, was in the news last year for allegedly eating a piece of raw steak during a New York City concert. In a separate incident, he kissed a fan on stage during their Las Vegas show in November.

The band will next head to South America, Asia, and Australia following their concerts in the United Kingdom for their Being Funny in a Foreign Language tour.

