The 1975 Australia and New Zealand Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

English pop rock band The 1975 have announced their Australia and New Zealand tour scheduled for April 2023. The trek billed as the 'At Their Very Best' tour, will kick off on April 8 at Perth’s Red Hill Auditorium with their last Australian date at Riverstage in Brisbane on April 15. The band will then head to New Zealand, where they have shows scheduled for Wellington and Auckland.

The tour will be in support of the band’s forthcoming album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language, set to release on October 14. So far, The 1975 have released three singles from the album, including I’m In Love With You, Happiness, and Part Of The Band. The band will perform the new tracks on their Australian tour.

Details on The 1975's Australia and New Zealand Tour 2023

Where to buy the tickets?

General tickets for the newly added dates for The 1975 tour will be available starting October 14 from 11 am AEST. American Express Card Members can access presale tickets starting October 12 at 9 am AEST till October 14 at 10 am AEST. A Secret Sounds presale will be available from 9 am AEST from October 13.

Tickets for the Australian and New Zealand tour are priced from $99 and can be accessed via Secret Sounds website. The tour is an all-ages event, with permission for juveniles over 12 and under 18 if they are accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The 1975 'At Their Very Best' Australia and New Zealand Tour 2023 dates

The 1975 @the1975



Pre-order from JB Hi-Fi for first access to tickets

the-1975.ffm.to/jbhifipresale

#the1975 #bfiafl The 1975 At Their Very Best, Australia & New Zealand 2023Pre-order from JB Hi-Fi for first access to tickets The 1975 At Their Very Best, Australia & New Zealand 2023Pre-order from JB Hi-Fi for first access to ticketsthe-1975.ffm.to/jbhifipresale#the1975 #bfiafl https://t.co/VbBzdH3enm

The band's 2023 tour will kickstart in Perth and finally come to a conclusion with their Auckland concert. Here's a list of the entire April 2023 tour dates for Australia and New Zealand:

April 8 – Perth, Red Hill Auditorium

April 10 – Adelaide, AEC Theatre

April 12 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

April 14 – Sydney, Aware Super Theatre

April 15 – Brisbane, Riverstage

April 19 – Wellington, TSB Arena

April 21 – Auckland, Spark Arena

The 1975 At Their Very Best US Tour 2022 dates

Earlier this month, the band announced tour dates for the US leg of their tour, which will kick off in November this year. Tickets for these shows are available via the band’s website.

November 03 – Uncasville, CT, at Mohegan Sun Arena

November 04 – Boston, MA, at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

November 07 – New York, NY, at Madison Square Garden

November 09 – Camden, NJ, at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

November 10 – Washington, DC, at The Anthem

November 12 – Atlanta, GA, at State Farm Arena

November 13 – Nashville, TN, at Nashville Municipal Auditorium

November 15 – Grand Prairie, TX, at Texas Trust CU Theater

November 16 – Houston, TX, at 713 Music Hall

November 17 – Austin, TX, at Moody Center

November 20 – Mexico City, MX, at Corona Capital Festival

November 23 – Phoenix, AZ, at Arizona Financial Theater

November 25 – Las Vegas, NV, at The Theater at Virgin Hotels

November 26 – San Diego, CA, at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater

November 28 – Los Angeles, CA, at Kia Forum

November 29 – San Francisco, CA, at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

December 01 – Portland, OR, at Moda Center

December 02 – Seattle, WA, at WAMU Theater

December 08 – Independence, MO, at Cable Dahmer Arena

December 10 – Milwaukee, WI, at The Eagles Ballroom

December 12 – Toronto, ON, at Scotiabank Arena

December 16 – Newport, KY, at PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

December 17 – Pittsburgh, PA, at UPMC Events Center

More about The 1975’s new album

Earlier in June 2022, the band teased their fifth studio album by sending postcards to fans. The album features 11 tracks with the title-track titled The 1975, as they did with their last four albums. On August 3, the band released a track titled Happiness. In an interview with Zane Lowe, The 1975’s Matty Healy said:

"'Happiness' is like there’s literally loads of us in the room on that track. Locked eyes -- doesn’t really have much structure. It came through like jamming. And we haven’t done that in like years. So we just wanted this record to be really like a captured moment and not be too constructed and even produced that much."

The album is a follow-up to The 1975’s 2020 release titled Notes on a Conditional Form.

Poll : 0 votes