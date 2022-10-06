The 1975 Australia and New Zealand Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

English pop rock band The 1975 have announced their Australia and New Zealand tour scheduled for April 2023. The trek billed as the 'At Their Very Best' tour, will kick off on April 8 at Perth’s Red Hill Auditorium with their last Australian date at Riverstage in Brisbane on April 15. The band will then head to New Zealand, where they have shows scheduled for Wellington and Auckland.
The tour will be in support of the band’s forthcoming album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language, set to release on October 14. So far, The 1975 have released three singles from the album, including I’m In Love With You, Happiness, and Part Of The Band. The band will perform the new tracks on their Australian tour.
Details on The 1975's Australia and New Zealand Tour 2023
Where to buy the tickets?
General tickets for the newly added dates for The 1975 tour will be available starting October 14 from 11 am AEST. American Express Card Members can access presale tickets starting October 12 at 9 am AEST till October 14 at 10 am AEST. A Secret Sounds presale will be available from 9 am AEST from October 13.
Tickets for the Australian and New Zealand tour are priced from $99 and can be accessed via Secret Sounds website. The tour is an all-ages event, with permission for juveniles over 12 and under 18 if they are accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The 1975 'At Their Very Best' Australia and New Zealand Tour 2023 dates
The band's 2023 tour will kickstart in Perth and finally come to a conclusion with their Auckland concert. Here's a list of the entire April 2023 tour dates for Australia and New Zealand:
- April 8 – Perth, Red Hill Auditorium
- April 10 – Adelaide, AEC Theatre
- April 12 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
- April 14 – Sydney, Aware Super Theatre
- April 15 – Brisbane, Riverstage
- April 19 – Wellington, TSB Arena
- April 21 – Auckland, Spark Arena
The 1975 At Their Very Best US Tour 2022 dates
Earlier this month, the band announced tour dates for the US leg of their tour, which will kick off in November this year. Tickets for these shows are available via the band’s website.
- November 03 – Uncasville, CT, at Mohegan Sun Arena
- November 04 – Boston, MA, at MGM Music Hall at Fenway
- November 07 – New York, NY, at Madison Square Garden
- November 09 – Camden, NJ, at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- November 10 – Washington, DC, at The Anthem
- November 12 – Atlanta, GA, at State Farm Arena
- November 13 – Nashville, TN, at Nashville Municipal Auditorium
- November 15 – Grand Prairie, TX, at Texas Trust CU Theater
- November 16 – Houston, TX, at 713 Music Hall
- November 17 – Austin, TX, at Moody Center
- November 20 – Mexico City, MX, at Corona Capital Festival
- November 23 – Phoenix, AZ, at Arizona Financial Theater
- November 25 – Las Vegas, NV, at The Theater at Virgin Hotels
- November 26 – San Diego, CA, at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater
- November 28 – Los Angeles, CA, at Kia Forum
- November 29 – San Francisco, CA, at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
- December 01 – Portland, OR, at Moda Center
- December 02 – Seattle, WA, at WAMU Theater
- December 08 – Independence, MO, at Cable Dahmer Arena
- December 10 – Milwaukee, WI, at The Eagles Ballroom
- December 12 – Toronto, ON, at Scotiabank Arena
- December 16 – Newport, KY, at PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
- December 17 – Pittsburgh, PA, at UPMC Events Center
More about The 1975’s new album
Earlier in June 2022, the band teased their fifth studio album by sending postcards to fans. The album features 11 tracks with the title-track titled The 1975, as they did with their last four albums. On August 3, the band released a track titled Happiness. In an interview with Zane Lowe, The 1975’s Matty Healy said:
"'Happiness' is like there’s literally loads of us in the room on that track. Locked eyes -- doesn’t really have much structure. It came through like jamming. And we haven’t done that in like years. So we just wanted this record to be really like a captured moment and not be too constructed and even produced that much."
The album is a follow-up to The 1975’s 2020 release titled Notes on a Conditional Form.