“Not sure how to feel”: Twitter reacts as video of The 1975’s Matty Healy kissing fan onstage goes viral online

A new video of Matty Healy has surfaced online, where The 1975 frontman can be seen pulling up a female fan from the crowd and then kissing her in the middle of the stage.

The much-talked-about incident happened during a concert in Las Vegas on Friday, November 25, 2022.

Annawee @annaleetaylor_

#the1975 Matty Healy kissing a fan on stage during robbers Matty Healy kissing a fan on stage during robbers #the1975 https://t.co/upTlRFxzOQ

Several videos are now floating online, which show Matty Healy locking lips with a female fan in the middle of the concert as he sings The 1975's 2013 hit, Robbers. The female fan also kissed him back, much to the excitement of the crowd.

While the woman in question later confirmed that Healy had asked for her consent, their kiss in the middle of the concert received a lot of mixed reactions from netizens on social media. One social media user took to Twitter and said:

maggie ▯ @trumanslack Just got parasocially cheated on by matty healy not sure how to feel Just got parasocially cheated on by matty healy not sure how to feel

Twitter abuzz as netizens share mixed reactions to Matty Healy kissing a fan amidst his concert

Several fans were in disbelief and wished they were they could swap places with the woman whom Matty Healy kissed during the concert. Some even claimed that they were heartbroken because Healy had kissed someone else.

Here are some tweets about the now-viral moment:

sofia @sourreputations @trumanslack me omg i fell to my knees @trumanslack me omg i fell to my knees

;gisela ♡ @giselmsalas @annaleetaylor_ AND during ROBBERS?? God has favorites idc what y’all say. Homegirl won in LIFE what a queen 🫡 @annaleetaylor_ AND during ROBBERS?? God has favorites idc what y’all say. Homegirl won in LIFE what a queen 🫡

Despite all the gushing about the kiss, many on the internet also criticized Healy for this act. One user deemed the behavior “creepy” and pointed out how the security got the girl "out of there."

Kayleigh Ralphs @RalphsKayleigh @annaleetaylor_ This is honestly creepy behavior to me. The security guy clearly knows what's up and got her out of there. Matt is looks like he pre-gamed a bit much. @annaleetaylor_ This is honestly creepy behavior to me. The security guy clearly knows what's up and got her out of there. Matt is looks like he pre-gamed a bit much.

Some other tweets criticizing the kiss read:

mimi 🧸💌 @GucciHaHaHarryy am i the only one ab who feels uncomfortable ab the whole Matty Healy thing- like he low-key made advantage of a fan by kissing them- i mean it’s everyone’s dream to kiss their idol but it low-key feels weird to me..? am i the only one ab who feels uncomfortable ab the whole Matty Healy thing- like he low-key made advantage of a fan by kissing them- i mean it’s everyone’s dream to kiss their idol but it low-key feels weird to me..?

anna🪩SAW/SEEING AM (fan) @artimonkiz matty healy KISSED A FAN ON STAGE DURING A CONCERT ??? what is happening in this man’s head ?????? matty healy KISSED A FAN ON STAGE DURING A CONCERT ??? what is happening in this man’s head ??????

darling death @octoberhues laying in bed realizing how creepy it was that matty healy used to pull young female fans on stage and just kiss them like,,, laying in bed realizing how creepy it was that matty healy used to pull young female fans on stage and just kiss them like,,,

Some netizens are also creating some hilarious TikToks on the Matty Healy concert video.

Woman kissed by Matty Healy puts out statement clarifying that the singer asked for her consent

After the video from Friday's concert went viral, many on social media questioned whether Healy had just kissed a minor or if he had prior permission from the fan.

The woman seen in has now cleared the air by stating that Matty had already “asked” her before going ahead with the kiss. In a Twitter post, she uploaded a picture of the text she was holding up on her phone during the concert. The text read: "So we making out?"

Explaining the context for the kiss, the woman wrote in the caption:

"On a real note I do want to state some facts before we get any farther, i had this on my phone because he mentioned at some point 'I can only make out with you.’ So I did this, he saw it and brought me up, HE ASKED before he kissed me!”

She also asserted that she is 24 years old, and is therefore definitely not a minor.

This is not the first time that Matty Healy has kissed a fan during a concert.

In 2019, the singer kissed a male fan during his concert in the UAE, where homosexuality is criminalized. Post the show, Healy publicly tweeted about how he thoroughly enjoyed the show in Dubai but also confessed how he thinks the band will never be allowed back into the country due to his actions.

