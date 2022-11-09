"He's gonna be sick": Video of The 1975's Matty Healy eating raw meat on stage takes fans by surprise 

Fans of Matty Healy, lead singer for the pop band The 1975, were left confused after he ate raw meat live on stage during a New York City concert.

The incident in question took place on November 7, 2022, when the band was performing at Madison Square Garden as part of their At their Very Best tour. At one point during his performance, Healy paused when a stagehand brought raw steak, which he seemingly ate.

While performing the stunt, he ripped his shirt off and went on to his knee as well before proceeding to eat, after which he crawled into a nearby television.

This was not the only "performance art" he enacted. Matty Healy also did push-ups shirtless while a video montage played on a television. The footage showed former British Prime Minister Liz Truss, Mark Zuckerberg, Rey from Star Wars, and Ben Shapiro among others. It seemed like it was a social commentary on society and masculinity.

When the videos from the concert hit social media, many netizens were left confused and disgusted. Some, however, were worried about Matty Healy having stomach issues after the incident.

Twitter flooded with memes about Matty Healy's antics, singer's mom respondes to some netizens

Internet users did not know how to react to Matty Healy eating what seemed like uncooked meat. They responded with some humorous and sarcastic memes representing their disbelief.

Here are some of the reactions:

Erica Campbell @ericacxmpbell Mom Dad, why is Matty Healy eating raw meat at the 1975 show?!! Mom Dad, why is Matty Healy eating raw meat at the 1975 show?!! https://t.co/W63IpDG7pS

ashley ★ @ih4teurmom witnessed matty healy eat raw meat then do push ups and watch ben shapiro… witnessed matty healy eat raw meat then do push ups and watch ben shapiro…

fira ⎕ bfiafl & midnights @partoftheband_ is matty healy getting infested with tapeworms or are tapeworms getting infested with matty healy? please keep the tapeworms in your thoughts and prayers is matty healy getting infested with tapeworms or are tapeworms getting infested with matty healy? please keep the tapeworms in your thoughts and prayers 🙏

milly rock @punisherbws i am very much enjoying waking up every day to see videos of what bizarre thing matty healy did on stage last night

i am very much enjoying waking up every day to see videos of what bizarre thing matty healy did on stage last night https://t.co/Q4Ztf0kh8f

SITA @raspberhrriies get well soon matty healy get well soon matty healy https://t.co/uYnhb2unJb

maeve ⋆ @shutupmaeve “wow i can’t wait to see the 1975 live i hope they play robbers!!!”



matty healy: eats literal raw meat on stage “wow i can’t wait to see the 1975 live i hope they play robbers!!!”matty healy: eats literal raw meat on stage

parker? @collegetowntn i eat raw meat on stage and it’s “concerning” and “unsettling” but matty healy does it and it’s “art” i eat raw meat on stage and it’s “concerning” and “unsettling” but matty healy does it and it’s “art”

izzy @izzykxte everyday i wake up in fear knowing they’ll be a new insane video of matty healy on my timeline everyday i wake up in fear knowing they’ll be a new insane video of matty healy on my timeline

lara 𖡼𖤣𖥧𖡼𖤣𖥧 @fakeltfIower I just know matty healy ran off that stage about to shit himself and throw up with the worst stomach cramps from that raw meat I just know matty healy ran off that stage about to shit himself and throw up with the worst stomach cramps from that raw meat

lucy 🔮 @cursedbykisses matty healy is disturbing, weird, embarrassing, cringeworthy and awful. and he is the love of my life. matty healy is disturbing, weird, embarrassing, cringeworthy and awful. and he is the love of my life.

Denise Welch, Matty's mother, who attended the concert with her friends, also tweeted her reactions. Welch is an English actress known for her role in Coronation Street, as well as her panelist position on the show Loose Women. She seemed to take it in good humor. She responded to a tweet by user @﻿prior_parker who said:

"rip to anyone going to this show with their parent!!!"

to which she replied:

"What about when you ARE the parent!!!"

Here's another reaction from Healy's mother:

Denise Welch responds to a tweet about her son's concert. (Image via Twitter/@RealDeniseWelch)

Besides reacting to comments from other netizens, Matty Healy's mother also posted pictures and videos of herself attending the concert with her friends:

Denise Welch @RealDeniseWelch @TheGarden Indulge me please. My son and his best friends playing to a sold out Madison Square Garden last night!!! @the1975 Indulge me please. My son and his best friends playing to a sold out Madison Square Garden last night!!! @the1975 @TheGarden 👏👏❤️❤️ https://t.co/Hbo2ec6Cgp

In brief, about The 1975

The 1975 is a British pop rock band formed in 2002. The band is comprised of lead singer Matthew "Matty" Healy, lead guitarist Adam Hann, bassist Ross McDonald, and drummer George Daniel.

They are known for their songs Chocolate and Love me. Their 2016 album, I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It, received several accolades, with many critics calling it the album of the year. All of the albums by The 1975 have topped UK Charts.

The band is known for some intense and bizarre antics as part of their concerts. They have previously addressed topics like gender inclusivity, LGBTQ rights, abortion, misogyny, climate change, as well as mental health in their shows.

The performance at Madison Square Garden in New York was available for live streaming on Twitch and was aired again on November 8, 2022, at 1 pm.

The band's latest album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, is out now. The 1975 will tour North America till December 17, 2022, when they will have their last concert in Pittsburgh.

