Who did Maggie Fox play in Coronation Street? Tributes pour in as actress dies after 'sudden accident'

Maggie Fox recently died in a sudden accident. The actress’ comedy partner Sue Ryding announced the news on Facebook, saying that she was in shock. The post reads:
“It is with great sadness that I have to announce the death of Maggie Fox, my comedy partner of 40 years and co-Artistic Director of LipService. Maggie passed away yesterday with her family around her… As you can imagine I am completely heartbroken.”
Detailed information about her accident is currently unavailable. Further details on her funeral are yet to be revealed.
Maggie Fox’s character in Coronation Street
Fox appeared in nine episodes of the popular British soap opera Coronation Street. She played four different characters between 1990 and 2010.
In the first two episodes, she played the role of a nurse. She then played the role of Charmain Grey in one episode in 1992.
She appeared as Ruth Audsley in five episodes in 2001. The character was a friend of Hayley Cropper, who was a resident of a farm cottage in Warwickshire. Hayley and her husband Roy were staying with Ruth when they ran from the police.
Maggie made her final appearance as Judge Travers at a children's court hearing in 2010.
Everything known about Maggie Fox
Fox founded the LipService theater company with her comedy partner Sue Ryding in 1985. It is based in Manchester, UK, and creates comedy shows from a different perspective.
Sue Ryder stated that they have written around 22 original comedy sketches and have performed them all around the world. Maggie was supposed to go on a spring tour with her company for Chateau Goal, which was canceled after her demise.
The play’s digital version was shot before her passing and will be released in her memory later this year.
Maggie also made a brief appearance in Shameless UK in 2006. She was featured in an episode titled The Wedding, and played the role of the registrar marrying Frank and Sheila.
She mostly made guest appearances on television and also acted in South Riding, Accused, Bob the Builder, Reckless, and others. She was mostly interested in comedic theater.
Fox gained recognition for her performance as Bilson in the ITV period drama The Forsyte Saga. The character was the housekeeper for Damian Lewis’ solicitor Soames Forsyte.
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
Although Maggie Fox did not play any major roles in the TV shows, she still became popular for her flawless performances. People expressed their grief on Twitter when they heard about her demise:
There are no known survivors of Fox so far, with further details about her family and personal life yet to be revealed.