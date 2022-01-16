The Gilded Age: 3 reasons to watch the HBO period drama

The Gilded Age is an upcoming period drama series set in 1880s New York during the American Gilded Age, a period of rapid economic shift. Created by Downtown Abbey writer Julian Fellowes, the HBO series will launch later this month.

The show's trailer revealed a meticulous representation of the streets of 1880s New York, with striking visuals of the city's high society life at the time dotted with stunning costumes and interior decoration.

3 reasons why HBO period drama series 'The Gilded Age' cannot be missed

1) Striking visuals

When it comes to period dramas, proper visual representation is key. Over the years, we have seen many period dramas get it spot on, while others have been panned for inaccuracies.

From the looks of the The Gilded Age trailer, it is safe to say that the visual representation of 1880s New York City is spot on. From picturesque interiors to gorgeous costumes, the trailer leaves little doubt about the authenticity of the recreation.

2) The creative genius of Julian Fellowes

The show's creator, Julian Fellowes, is best known for the outstanding Downtown Abbey, for which he received the prestigious Emmy Award.

He is highly regarded for his staggering set designs and creative genius when it comes to on-screen recreations of historical settings. As seen in the trailer for the upcoming period drama series, it is quite evident that all the qualities of a Julian Fellowes creation can be expected from this series as well.

In a recent interview with EW, Fellowes said:

“When we recreate that period, we’re as interested in the people working below the stairs as we are in the people above it.”

3) A promising ensemble of actors

As revealed in the trailer, The Gilded Age cast looks quite promising. The Good Wife star Christine Baranski will play Agnes and Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon will reprise the role of Ada, two older members of the elite society.

Bright newcomer and daughter of the legendary Meryl Streep, Louisa Jacobson will play the role of Marian, one of the leads. Highly regarded actress Denée Benton will play the role of Peggy. The Plot Against America star Morgan Spector will play George Russell, while Carrie Coon, of Fargo fame, will play Bertha Russell.

The Gilded Age will be launched on HBO and HBO Max on January 24, 2022.

