'The Gilded Age' Season 1 cast list: Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector and others star in HBO series

The Gilded Age is a highly anticipated period drama series with stunning visuals that will arrive on HBO and HBO Max on January 24, 2022. The picturesque interior decorations, the sharp dialogues, and the striking costumes witnessed in the series' trailer are already making quite a buzz among the viewers of this genre.

Created by highly acclaimed Downtown Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, the series has an ensemble of several notable and promising cast members, including Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, and some more.

'The Gilded Age' Season 1: Cast List

Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell

Revered American actress Carrie Coon is all set to play the role of Bertha Russell in the upcoming period drama series, The Gilded Age.

Bertha Russell's character, originally from the middle class, is determined to make good use of her position and new money to powerfully step into the higher society that withstands change in every step. Carrie Coon is well renowned for playing the role of Nora Durst in The Leftovers (2014–2017) and the role of Gloria Burgle in the third season of Fargo (2017).

She was nominated for an Emmy Award for her outstanding performance in Fargo as the leading actress. She played the lead role in the critically acclaimed drama series The Sinner Season 2 as well. She has also been a part of several notable movies such as Gone Girl (2014), The Post (2017), Widows (2018), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and some others.

Morgan Spector as George Russell

Notable American actor Morgan Spector will be playing George Russell, one of the most significant characters in The Gilded Age Season 1. George Russell's character belongs to a merchant family is a financial genius and the husband of Bertha Russell.

The American actor has been a part of many popular movies and TV series such as The Drop (2014), Alligience (2015), Christine (2016), The Mist (2017), A Vigillante (2018), Homeland (2018), and some others. Spector has previously starred in The Plot Against America, another HBO project.

Cynthia Nixon as Ada Brook

American actress, politician, and activist Cynthia Nixon will be playing the role of Ada Brook in The Gilded Age. Ada Brook's character is a 1880s New York elite and the sister of Agnes van Rhijn.

Cynthia Nixon is highly renowned for playing the role of Miranda Hobbes in the popular HBO series and movie S*x and the City, and the movie S*x and the City 2. She won a Primetime Emmy Award for her outstanding portrayal of Miranda Hobbes. She has also been a part of several praiseworthy movies such as Amadeus (1984), James White (2015), A Quiet Passion (2016), and some others. She also stars in the TV series And Just Like That... (2021).

Some other promising actors included in the cast list for this period drama series are Louisa Jacobson as Marian, Denée Benton as Peggy, Christine Baranski as Agnes, Taissa Farmiga as the Russell's daughter, and Blake Ritson as Agnes' son.

The star-studded cast list also features Harry Richardson, Simon Jones, Thomas Cocquerel, Audra McDonald, Jack Gilpin and Nathan Lane.

Edited by Danyal Arabi