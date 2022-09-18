When did Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova start dating? Relationship explored as video of singer kissing a fan goes viral online

Enrique Iglesias is trending on Twitter after a video of him locking lips with a fan went viral on the platform.

The video being shared on Twitter was shot during a meet and greet in Las Vegas this week. In the video, Enrique Iglesias planted a kiss on his fan's cheek, while holding her at the waist. The fan and Enrique then went forward to kiss each other on the lips.

Enrique Iglesias looked hesitant at first, but later smiled and posed for a selfie. He later uploaded the video to his official Instagram account.

Looking at the recent video, many questioned his relationship status with supposed long-time partner Anna Kournikova.

Anna and Enrique began dating in August 2002 and share three children. The couple have successfully kept their relationship private from the media eye.

Enrique Iglesias met Anna Kournikova in 2001 on the set of Escape

Anna Kournikova is a popular former Russian tennis player. The couple met on the set of the music video for Escape, where Anna played the singer's love interest. They started dating shortly after and made their first debut as a couple on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City in August 2002.

Around the end of 2011 and the beginning of 2012, both shared their disinterest in marriage but said that they wished to have children together. However, Anna has the surname Iglesias in her name on her Instagram account.

While speaking to Parade in a March 2012 interview, the singer shared his views on marriage by saying:

“I’ve never really thought [it] would make a difference. Maybe it’s because I come from divorced parents, but I don’t think you love someone more because of a piece of paper. Nowadays, it’s not taboo to have kids and not be married. What makes a difference is that you’re a good parent, period.”

Five years later, the couple welcomed twins named Nicholas and Lucy in December 2017. Three years later, they had their third child, Mary, in January 2020.

Anna Kournikova often shares pictures of their children on her Instagram account, and Enrique Iglesias frequently leaves comments on them.

Earlier this year on Mother's Day, the singer posted a video of Anna dancing with their daughter and wished her. The tennis player also wished her partner on his birthday on May 8, 2022.

Fans reacted to the video of Enrique Iglesias kissing his fan

The video grabbed attention due to the duration of their kiss, with netizens criticizing the fan for forcibly kissing the singer.

Lia @SumaiyaHLia ‍ Just watched a reel where a fan is kissing enrique iglesias Just watched a reel where a fan is kissing enrique iglesias 😭😵‍💫

rosii ☽ @itsrosii Did I really just see that a fan KISSED Enrique Iglesias ?!!???? Did I really just see that a fan KISSED Enrique Iglesias ?!!????

Dawn 🔆 @dkydd24 @GatienRaurii @enriqueiglesias @ResortsWorldLV I literally just said this, like don’t get me wrong I’d of melted for him to kiss me on the cheek but you don’t force yourself on anyone regardless of who they are! @GatienRaurii @enriqueiglesias @ResortsWorldLV I literally just said this, like don’t get me wrong I’d of melted for him to kiss me on the cheek but you don’t force yourself on anyone regardless of who they are!

Enrique Iglesias spoke about kissing his fans in an interview given to US radio station Kiss108. He said:

"I just get excited when I go on stage, I don't do it all the time."

He added:

"I've got to be in a good mood, and I was in a good mood. There was no tongue."

Cheryl Lavoie, a fan who got to kiss the singer at the Jingle Ball concert on December 9, 2010, said:

"It was the best night of my life. I did not expect whatsoever to be pulled up on stage from him. It was priceless."

She shared that Enrique asked permission from her and her husband before making his move. She told People:

"He looked at my husband and asked if it was okay, basically. He's like, 'I'm going to kiss you now.' And I was like, 'Oh my God, I'm gonna have a heart attack!' He's got such soft lips. It was just a nice, sweet kiss."

The artist is currently on tour, with his next performance scheduled for October 15, 2022, at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida.

