Enrique Iglesias Resort World Las Vegas concert: Tickets, where to buy, dates, and more

The King of Latin pop, Enrique Iglesias, has announced two shows in the US slated for September. The shows will be his only shows in the US in 2022.

The US shows will take place at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas on September 17 and 18, which is the Mexican Independence Day Weekend. Enrique will be accompanied by special guest, Los Tres Tristes Tigres, who will also perform at the recently opened theatre.

Enrique Iglesias Resort World Las Vegas concert tickets

The tickets for the Enrique Iglesias shows will go on sale at 10.00 am Friday. The showtime is 9.00 pm.

The tickets for the two-night engagement will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 13 at 10.00 am PT. American Express card members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, May 9 at 12.00 pm PT through Thursday, May 12 at 10 pm PT.

Passes for the shows are available in presale offers, VIP packages, group sales, AXS premium, and American Express Early Access Offers. The VIP packages provide VIP Priority Check-In and Separate VIP Entrance and -Souvenir Resorts World Las Vegas Red Carpet Step & Repeat (Digital) Photograph.

Group sales are also available for the attendees who want to book 13 tickets altogether.

Enrique Iglesias Resort World Las Vegas dates

Enrique Iglesias @enriqueiglesias Can’t wait to be back!!! Tickets in sale Wednesday 20 April at 10 AM local at jegy.hu !!! Can’t wait to be back!!! Tickets in sale Wednesday 20 April at 10 AM local at jegy.hu!!! https://t.co/a5BYfy12ht

June 8, 2022 — Prague, Czech Republic at 02 Arena

June 10, 2022 — Lodz, Poland, at Atlas Arena

June 12, 2022 — Budapest, Hungary, at MVM Dome

September 16, 2022 — Las Vegas, the US, at Resorts Las Vegas

September 17, 2022 — Las Vegas, the US, at Resorts Las Vegas

October 6, 2022 — Moskva, Russia at Futbol’nyy Manezh Dinamo

October 8, 2022 — Adler, Russian Federation at Bolshoy Ice Dome

More about Enrique Iglesias

Enrique had previously noted that his upcoming album Final Vl 2 would be his last (Image via Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Enrique Iglesias, one of the best-selling Spanish music artists, has estimated sales of over 70 million records worldwide since starting his career in the mid-1990s.

The Madrid native holds the record for the most number-one songs on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart, 27, and the Latin Pop Airplay chart (24). Iglesias also has 14 number-ones on Billboard's Dance charts, which is more than any other male artist.

The 46-year-old also earned the title of King of Latin Pop. In December 2016, Billboard magazine named him the 14th most successful and top male dance club artist of all time.

On 12 July 1995, he released Enrique Iglesias, a collection of light rock ballads, including hits such as Si Tú Te Vas and Experiencia Religiosa. The self-titled album went on to win Iglesias the Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Performance.

In 2000, the Spaniard was awarded Most Fashionable Artist at the VH1/Vogue Fashion Awards.

Iglesias revealed that his upcoming album would be released in two volumes, titled Final, and will likely be his last album.

On September 17, 2021, Enrique Iglesias released Final Vol. 1, alongside a new single, Pendejo, followed by Te Fuiste, which featured Latin rapper Myke Towers. On March 28, 2022, Iglesias released the romantic ballad Espacio en Tu Corazón, the theme song for the telenovela Corazón Guerrero and will be featured in the upcoming Final Vol. 2.

