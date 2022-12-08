"Living for this era": Lana Del Rey new album covers spark fan frenzy

Singer Lana Del Rey has announced the details for her upcoming album titled Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. The Summertime Sadness singer has also released the title track and cover art of the album.

The title track, which has the same name as the album, features lyrics by Del Rey and Mike Hermosa and a video produced by Del Rey, Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, and Zach Dawes.

The album’s cover art highlights the names of all contributors, including producers Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, and Zack Dawes. It also highlights guests, which include famous artists such as Grammy-winning singer Jon Batiste, Father John Misty, Tommy Genesis, and engineer Laura Sisk, among others.

Lana Del Rey has now announced the album's release date as March 10, 2023. The album is available to pre-order via the artist’s official website. Earlier this month, the singer teased the ninth studio album on Hola TV, noting that she is very excited.

The announcement was followed up by producer Jack Antonoff who posted a photo of Del Rey on his Instagram story, hinting that he would be involved in her upcoming projects.

Fans excited as Lana Del Rey releases cover of new album

Excited fans reacted to Lana Del Rey’s new album. Some even pointed out that the album covers are reminiscent of album covers from the ‘60s.

More about Del Rey's recent work

Del Rey released the new album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd over a year after the most recent releases: Blue Banisters and Chemtrails Over The Country Club.

Lana Del Rey recently released the Euphoria song titled Watercolor Eyes and also covered John Misty’s song Buddy’s Rendezvous. She also collaborated with Taylor Swift on her new album for the song, Snow on The Beach. Giving details of the song, Swift expressed that she was a massive fan of Lana Del Rey.

Last month, Lana revealed that her laptop, which consisted of her important work, had been stolen. The singer had expressed her ordeal on Instagram Live, noting:

"A few months ago, I parked my car on Melrose Place [in Los Angeles] and I stepped away for a minute. And the one time I left my backpack inside my car someone broke all of the windows and took it."

The singer noted that multiple hard drives and camcorders were also stolen from her car along with her laptop. She said that her laptop consisted of an unreleased book she was working on.

