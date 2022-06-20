BTS’ Yet to Come clocks in 100 million views on YouTube

It is raining good news for BTS and ARMYs today!

On June 20, Bangtan’s music video for their new title track Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) crossed 100 million views on YouTube.

The septet first released Yet to Come on June 10 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST), meaning that it took the music video about nine days and 16 hours to reach the milestone.

Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) is the lead single for BTS’ special anniversary anthology album Proof, which was released on June 10, the same day that the music video was released.

The video, which has an air of nostalgia about it, shows the members reminiscing about their past as they look back at some of their iconic moments. Despite the throwback, the song reinforces the belief that their (BTS') best is yet to come.

BTS’ Yet to Come is their 39th MV to garner 100 million views

Yet to Come is now Bangtan’s 39th full group music video to reach the milestone, following some of their iconic hits like Blood, Sweat & Tears, DNA, IDOL, Boy With Luv, Fake Love, ON, Butter, Dynamite and Permission to Dance.

BTS is also the K-pop act which boasts the maximum number of music videos with 100 million views.

Meanwhile, today the septet released a charming animated MV for Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).

This particular MV is also a teaser for the group's upcoming game BTS Island: In the SEOM.

BTS Island: In The SEOM is described as a 'story-rich puzzle and a casual character management game.'

Bangtan members have contributed to the creation of the game as well.

The trailer for the game first appeared during the first day of PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE in Las Vegas and is all set to be released on June 28, 2022.

BTS’ anthology album Proof becomes their sixth album to debut at number one on Billboard 200

On June 19, Billboard officially announced that the septet’s new anthology album Proof had debuted at number 1 on its famous Top 200 Albums chart, making it their sixth album to achieve this feat.

Despite consisting of previously released songs, Proof achieved the biggest U.S. sales week of any album by a group thus far in 2022 and the second biggest overall, only preceded by Harry Styles’ Harry House.

Bangtan is now the first Korean artist ever to top the Billboard 200 with six different albums. Their first album to achieve this feat was Love Yourself: Tear, which was released in June 2018.

This was followed by Love Yourself: Answer, Map of the Soul: Persona, Map of the Soul: 7 and BE.

BTS’ Black Swan becomes their 18th MV to hit 400 million views on YouTube

On June 20, Black Swan crossed 400 million views on YouTube, making the cinematic music video BTS' 18th video to reach this milestone.

Originally released on March 5, 2020, it took the septet two years and three months to achieve this feat.

At the Festa 2022 Dinner Party, Bangtan members announced that they will be focusing on their solo projects starting this month. The septet will embark upon solo activities with J-hope releasing his album sometime in mid-July.

While rumors of the K-pop group's disbandment began floating around soon after the announcement, HYBE's CEO and members of the band have been quick to shut them down.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far