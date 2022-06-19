Watch: BTS takes ARMY through the making of Yet to Come MV in new behind-the-scenes video

There is no doubt that BTS members have put their “blood, sweat and tears” (literally) into making their anniversary anthology album special for ARMYs, and this new behind-the-scenes video is Proof of that.

On June 18, BTS released new behind-the-scenes footage from their music video shoot for Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment), the title track of their anthology album Proof.

The behind-the-scenes video comes eight days after Bangtan members released their anniversary album Proof on June 10, and five days after the septet celebrated their ninth-debut anniversary.

BTS’ Yet to Come also marks the end of the first chapter of their careers, as the members announced at their Festa Dinner that they will be temporarily halting group activities to embark on their solo activities before moving on to the second chapter of their discography.

Following BIG HIT MUSIC’s official statement, Bangtan members will commence their solo activities with J-hope releasing his solo album sometime in mid-July. Also, all the members will be releasing albums instead of mixtapes.

BTS members brave sandstorms, dust pollution and more during the making of Yet to Come music video

Fans might be enchanted by the high-quality production of the Yet to Come music video, but the sepet had to fight some excruciatingly difficult obstacles to film this anniversary special comeback for ARMYs.

The behind-the-scenes video reveals just how difficult it was to film on location in the desert outside Las Vegas on the first day of the shoot, with members struggling to keep their eyes open due to the dust pollution caused by the sandstorm.

The sandstorm not only affected their eyes but also ended up staining their clothes.

But despite the sand going into his eyes, group member Jin, who filmed his solo parts first, explained that he was hugely focused on ensuring his facial expressions don’t reflect his discomfort.

“The sand… Look at this. So much sand went into my eyes. I have to look handsome. I’m worried that I’ll frown and look weird.”

Even V managed to look handsome as always as he bravely walked through the sandstorm to film his solo part.

BTS filmed Yet to come when there sand storm. How hard they really work. Respect to Kim Taehyung

Jungkook rescued a small bug that braved the heat of the desert to crawl over the sand.

In the video, Bangtan members reminisce about how Yet to Come subtly referenced their previous eras from the iconic yellow bus in their first music video, No More Dream, to their sentimental ballad track Spring Day, Just One Day, I Need U, RUN, and Blood, Sweat and Tears.

RM shared that the barren and vast desert reminded him of their time when they first debuted.

Suga even revealed that each prop they used is

“Homage to things we’ve done in the past.”

모르겠다 @zatulshud



Lyrics says "do you have a dream?"

MV show the bus from their debut song "no more dream".



Beautiful



#YetToCome

_Proof

#BTS My favorite from yet to come MV is this one.Lyrics says "do you have a dream?"MV show the bus from their debut song "no more dream".Beautiful #BTS _Proof My favorite from yet to come MV is this one. Lyrics says "do you have a dream?"MV show the bus from their debut song "no more dream".Beautiful#YetToCome#BTS_Proof #BTS https://t.co/XgOkvy6Hl9

BTS drop a cute animated teaser for Yet to Come special MV

It has been eight days since the Bangtan members made a stellar comeback with Proof and their accompanying title track Yet to Come, and the members have a special gift for ARMYs.

Bangtan dropped a cute animated teaser for a Yet to Come special MV. This MV also serves as a teaser for the group's upcoming game BTS Island: In the SEOM.

In the teaser, members take the form of animated chibi avatars as they walk towards the desert searching for the best moments of their lives.

The special animated MV will be released on June 20 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST).

BTS clock their fourth win for Yet to Come on Inkigayo

Bangtan members continued their winning streak on music shows as they clocked their fourth win for Yet to Come on SBS’ Inkigayo.

IVE’s LOVE DIVE ranked second and KyoungSeo’s Dear my X ranked third.

