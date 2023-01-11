Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Super Bowl "Game Day" Collection: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Rihanna is making preparations for her forthcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show. The artist has released a limited edition line with Savage x Fenty, ahead of her performance.

The range is offered at SavageX.com and at points of sale in sizes XXS to 4X. Prices for Xtra VIP members vary between $24.95 to $89.95 USD, while for non-VIP members they range from $32.95 to $112.95 USD.

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Super Bowl "Game Day" lineup will offer wide range of clothing items

Rihanna for her latest Savage x Fenty loungewear collection (Image via Savage x Fenty)

There are 17 items in the "Game Day" line, including hoodies, sweatpants, varsity jerseys, tops, beanies, boxers, caps, and a bandana. Rihanna can be spotted sporting one of two black and white LVII two-tone shirts in the promotional photos.

The jersey also comes in cookie brown, with two pairs of LVII sweatpants in basic black caviar and the same brown tone, both of which have the phrase "Property of Fenty" sewn across the rear of the pants.

The jerseys are described by the brand as,

“Get halftime ready! Our Limited-Edition LVII Two-Tone Varsity Jersey features an "X" graphic and Rihanna signature print in front, "Fenty" graphic in back, and striped trim at each sleeve. Oversized athletic mesh jersey Shiny athletic jersey at shoulders Black and white two-toned design Short sleeve wtih athletic striped trim detail X embroidered logo patch at center-front V-neck "X" applique graphic with Rihanna signature print at center-front body "FENTY" graphic print at upper-back body.”

The cookie brown as well as black caviar color palette is the same for both the LVII cropped jersey and LVII hoodie. The LVII t-shirt has a graphic of Rihanna wearing a football helmet, which is only visible in the undershirt, while the two-toned shirt has her signature emblazoned on the front.

The collection also includes an LVII tube top and two pairs of cotton boxers with black and white football themes. Additional accessories like hats, beanies, and bandanas are also available to symbolise the impending event.

Customers may browse the Game Day catalogue in person at a three-day pop-up booth hosted by Savage x Fenty from January 27 to 29 in Los Angeles.

Items offered under the Game Day collection

Take a closer look at the items offered under the latest Game Day collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

Limited-Edition LVII Two-Tone Varsity Jersey can be bought for $112.95 USD apiece.

Limited -Edition LVII Hoodie is priced at $112.95 USD.

Limited-Edition LVII Cotton Boxers are marked with a price tag of $32.95 USD.

Limited-Edition LVII Sweatpant is available for $99.95 USD.

Limited -Edition LVII Tube Top is purchasable for $49.95 USD.

Limited-Edition LVII Hat can be bought for $49.95 USD.

Limited -Edition LVII Beanie is priced at $44.95 USD.

The all-new Savage x Fenty “Game Day” edition is easily purchasable from the aforementioned stores.

After years of rumors, Rihanna finally confirmed last month that she would be the featured performer at the 2023 Super Bowl. This announcement was followed by the release of the collection. Through a casual Instagram picture in September 2022 that showed her trademark tattooed hand holding an NFL-branded football, the founder of Savage X Fenty announced a major role for herself.

Following her previous refusal of the 2019 offer (which went to Maroon 5, joined by Travis Scott and Big Boi), the announcement that she will perform at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show has been welcomed with a great deal of excitement on social media. Significantly, this will be her maiden live appearance in five years.

