5 best Nike Zoom Mercurial football boots colorways launched in 2022

Football fans around the world are going bonkers as the FIFA World Cup finals approach, and the Swoosh label has unveiled its Nike Zoom Mercurial football boots throughout the 2022 season to inspire them all.

The sportswear company not only created unique football boots for superstars like Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo, but it also made many of them accessible to soccer fans.

Five best Nike Zoom Mercurial releases of 2022 you can look out for

1) Kylian Mbappe x Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite KM FG

Take a closer look at the shoes (Image via Nike)

The Kylian Mbappe x Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite KM FG are readily available at the Swoosh brand's online shop. These firm-ground football boots are available in sizes ranging from 4 to 13 for a set price of $295 per pair.

These technologically innovative boots include a Dark Beetroot, University Blue, Vivid Purple, and Metallic Vivid Gold color palette across total construction. The material used for the uppers is firstly referred to as Vaporposite+. A grippy lattice mesh as well as an improved substance are combined to provide a precise fit and excellent ball handling for the player.

Metallic gold accents make these boot designs much more appealing. The beetroot tones on the upper are brilliantly applied to the tongues, braided lace loops, sides, inners, and insoles. Metallic gold Swoosh and Air logos are woven into both sides as well.

2) Cristiano Ronaldo’s Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite CR7 FG

Take a closer look at the football boots (Image via Nike)

On October 31, 2022, the newly-created Nike Zoom Mercurial CR7 soccer boots were released. The initial cost of each pair of these superbly made soccer cleats was $275 (EUR 275, GBP 230).

The color combination for these 2022 World Cup boots is a White/Metallic Copper/Concord. The exquisite Portuguese Azulejo tiles served as a design inspiration for the creation of the Mercurial Air Zoom sneaker. Even the soleplate of the boot features the same pattern.

Features from noticeable CR7 signature cleats, such as the Safari model, are used to embellish the outer. In terms of both construction and materials, the player's Zoom Mercurial soccer footwear is comparable to the typical colors of the brand-new 2022 Nike Zoom Mercurial.

These pairs are available online, in-store at Nike, and on a variety of other associated retail sites.

3) Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Vapor XV ‘Generation pack’

Take a closer look at soccer cleats (Image via Sportskeeda)

Only a few days before the 2022 FIFA World Cup began on November 14, 2022, the Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Vapor XV soccer boots made their debut. The copper metallic Zoom Mercurial cleats from 2000 serve as design influence for the Zoom Mercurial Vapor XV generation. Flyknit technology uses less material and covers the feet to give you greater strength. The outer is made of Vaporsite+ that helps players keep the ball under control even when it's going swiftly.

A 3/4 Zoom Air component gives the Vapor XV something new, a springy feeling of air beneath the players feet. When combined with the tri-star studs on the plate for strong traction, it makes for an incredibly quick shoe. The design features a unique iconography that alludes to both the game and the region of the host. Nike's WHQ coordinates and symbols that allude to connected energy theory are located close to the heel.

Each pair of these boots had a set retail price of $260. The pairs were made available in Nike's physical stores, on the SNKRS app, and at a few carefully selected Nike Football retail companies.

4) Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite FG “White”

Here's a detailed look at the football boots (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite FG "White" boots went on sale on July 1, 2022. These soccer cleats were offered for a set price of $275 (EUR 275, GBP 230) by Nike and its affiliated Nike football outlets.

The boots are based on White/Coconut Milk/Bright Crimson/Off Noir colors, which is the name of the official palette. The footwear has a Zoom Air unit made especially for soccer as well as a grippy top for better handling. Athletes can feel the excellent work as they rush around the field, making important plays with swift movements and agility.

5) Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite FG “Lucent Pack” Yellow Strike

Here's a detailed look at the yellow soccer cleats (Image via Sportskeeda)

These vivid yellow boots began selling in July 2022 through the Swoosh label's online and physical stores, as well as its registered retail partners.

The color scheme of these chic, high-end football boots is Yellow Strike-Sunset Glow-Coconut Milk. The innovation that gives support as well as greater grip while hitting the revamped Mercurial shell combines with the tailored Chevron mesh in addition to the Flyknit of both the forefoot and ankle regions.

Flyknit's decrease serves a very defined objective. The shoe company has created a shell with an inner core called Speed Cage Lockdown and Negligible Loft that offers players a barefoot feel so they have optimal alignment during competitive and aggressive moments.

These shoes, which were a part of the "Lucent Pack" by the Swoosh label, were priced at $275 (EUR 275, GBP 230) for each set.

These are among the most popular Nike Zoom Mercurial boots launched by the Swoosh label in 2022. One can buy any of the aforementioned pairs, on Nike’s official e-commerce store, alongside its other partnering retailers.

Poll : 0 votes