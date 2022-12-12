Adidas x Argentina National football team 2022-23 home kit: Where to buy,  price, and more explored

German athletic wear juggernaut Adidas recently released Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup home and away kits. These uniforms, which comprise shirts, shorts, and socks, are designed with the customary three-stripe patterns and come in home-and-away versions in blue and purple, respectively.

The ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, which has just announced its four semi-finalists, has fans biting their nails. The semifinals will feature four teams: Argentina, France, Morocco, and Croatia.

The latest Argentina 2022 FIFA World Cup Home kit is available from Adidas' online store as well as a few other partnering retail chains such as JD Sports. The authentic football shirts are priced at $150. Although the authentic shirts have sold out, the regular 2022 football shirts are still available for $90 each.

Fans can also purchase them in different sizes, as these kits are also available in child sizes.

Adidas designed the Argentina 2022 FIFA World Cup home kit with design cues from the country’s flag

The newly designed Argentina 2022 FIFA World Cup jersey is described on the company's official website as follows:

“Argentina to the core. Throughout football history, those three blue stripes have stood for mesmerising footwork and unrivalled commitment. For the team's latest home jersey, adidas returned to that winning look. Made for fans, it keeps things comfortable with smooth fabric and moisture-wicking AEROREADY. Those details on the inside back neck take design cues from the national flag the players so proudly represent.”

The latest 2022 FIFA World Cup jerseys are made using double-knit polyester, designed in a slim fit pattern. These football shirts have a ribbed crewneck and mesh inserts under the arms for added ventilation.

The drop-tail hem completes the jersey design. The moisture-absorbing AEROREADY fabric used to make this kit is one of the most impressive aspects of these jerseys.

Argentina's 2022 football shirt is largely white with black emblems. It notably displays the brand-new Adidas symbol, which made its first appearance in the 2022 World Cup uniforms. The new Argentina 2022 World Cup home game jersey has the team's original stripes on the front.

The stripes on the back are extremely special. The shirt has two thinner sky blue stripes in the center and two wider ones on either side, rather than all stripes of the same thickness.

These wider stripes are three times wider than the regular stripes and are meant to look like the Argentine flag. Argentina's national symbol, the Sol de Mayo, is located around the flag and visible on the back behind the collar.

In order to keep the oceans clean, these soccer jerseys and shorts are made with yarn that incorporates 50% Parley Ocean Plastic, a recycled form of plastic waste that has been discovered on far-off islands, beaches, marine ecosystems, and coastal areas. Additionally, at least 40 percent of this garment is comprised of upcycled materials.

