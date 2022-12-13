Adidas X Speedportal 99 Leather ADV football boots: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Adidas recently unveiled its new Adidas X Speedportal 99 ADV football footwear designs in Cloud White and Solar Green color schemes.

Adidas X Speedportal 99 Leather ADV soccer cleats were officially released in October 2022. These leather cleats were released at a retail price of $300 USD (EUR 300, GBP 270) per pair, with some limited sizes currently available for purchase from Adidas' online stores.

Adidas X Speedportal leather ADV football boots are available to purchase in Cloud White / Solar Green hues

Take a closer look at the advanced football cleat (Image via Non Boot Shop)

Adidas X Speedportal football boots, a continuation of the company's line of speed boots, are designed to be extremely comfortable for even the fastest players while also allowing them to perform to their full potential.

Athletes require a boot that is sturdy yet flexible and can keep their feet in place as they move at such high speeds. Adidas has specifically designed a revolutionary high-stability system for this purpose, which provides stability, fit, and a secure fit.

The safety wing and support structure in the boot keeps athletes' feet anchored in place, allowing them to move quickly and change directions with ease.

Atlético Madrid's Alvaro Morata has been spotted warming up in the Adidas X Speedportal 99 Leather football boots, which are yet to be officially released.

Non Boot Shop previously shared a close look at the Adidas Speedportal 99 soccer cleats, which were spotted at the shoe label's storefront in 2022. The latest Adidas X Speedportal 99 boots are described as follows:

“An icon evolved. The Adizero 99g raced to the title of the lightest football boot in 2015. Four years later, we made it even better. Now, it's time for the next step. These limited-edition adidas boots take a comfortable lead over their rivals with a supple K-leather forefoot and the reinforced synthetic mesh quarter from 2019's X99.1. Underneath, an X Speedportal outsole ensures you're faster in all dimensions.”

Here's a detailed look at the shoe (Image via Non Boot Shop)

The new X Speedportal 99 Leather soccer footwear is an updated version of the Adidas 99 soccer footwear range. In 2015, Adidas released the Adizero 99g, the current lightweight football boot. Adidas released the Adidas X99.1 Leather in 2019, and an improved version of the 2019 boot was released in 2022.

The label describes the upper design of these advanced boots as:

“Soft and supple, the premium K-leather forefoot helps cushion every touch so the ball stays close to your foot.”

These revolutionary leather football cleats feature cutting-edge technology to make them the ideal ultra-lightweight sports boots.

Adidas combines a Kangaroo leather forefoot with a strong synthetic mesh upper to improve the shoe's performance in both weight and ball control. The same outsole unit can be found on the Adidas X Speedportal football boots. Adidas' website highlights the Speedframe outer sole unit as:

“Lightweight and flexible, the Speedframe outsole is designed for effortless acceleration.”

Interested purchasers can easily avail of these boots from the brand’s e-commerce stores.

Poll : 0 votes