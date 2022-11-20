4 best Travis Scott x Air Jordan sneaker collabs of all time 

Jordan Brand has various ongoing partnerships with athletes and artists, but the most popular among them is Travis Scott x Air Jordan. Over the years, the sensational rapper has reinterpreted many classic silhouettes within the brand, including Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 4, alongside modern designs such as Air Jordan 33.

The duo now seem to have great plans for 2023, as we have already witnessed the detailed images of the Air Jordan 1 Low “Olive” shoes. So while waiting for their more interesting future releases, let’s take a look at the collab’s four best Air Jordans introduced so far.

Air Jordan 6 and three other shoes recreated under Travis Scott x Air Jordan collab over th years

1) The Fragment Design x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High

Take a closer look at the popular Air Jordan 1 High shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Fragment Design x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High sneakers were made public on July 29, 2021. These sneakers will be marked with a price tag of $200 per pair. These high-tops were sold by the Swoosh label’s website and various other partnering vendors.

Moreover, a striking inverted swoosh in contrasting black leather was featured on the pair. The black nylon collar boasts a hidden compartment, similar to the rapper's 2019 Air Jordan 1 partnership.

Starkly different military blue touches can be noticed on the toe box, collar flap, and heel accent of this Air Jordan 1. The latter features a smiling Cactus Jack on the left shoe and a lightning bolt insignia from Fragment on the right. Branding elements include a traditional Jordan Wings logo stitched on the lateral, a secondary Cactus Jack tongue tag, and a standard Nike Air tongue tag.

2) Travis Scott x Air Jordan 33 NRG

Here's a detailed look at the Air Jordan 33 shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The duo’s Air Jordan 33 was launched on February 14, 2019. With a fixed price tag of $175 per pair, these stylish sneakers were sold by a slew of partnering retailers alongside Nike’s SNKRS app.

The Cactus Jack-branded Air Jordan 33 merged Army Olive, Ale Brown, Sail, and Black while maintaining an earthy color scheme. The left tongue flap and insole featured the record label's iconic cross logo.

Travis' innovative take on the Jumpman's innovative performance-driven design, the 33, is unmistakably targeted for the lifestyle sector with the installation of fine suede on its heels, even though the 33 is built for sturdiness and on-court comfort.

3) Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 Retro “Cactus Jack”

Take a closer look at the Air Jordan 4 shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The collaborative Air Jordan 4 Retro “Cactus Jack” colorway was released on June 9, 2018. With a retail price label of $225 for each pair, these highly anticipated sneakers were sold via Nike’s webstore and a few other select retailers.

The top of these sneakers was made of a paler blue colored suede. The pair is then finished off with black embellishments, a red liner, paint splatter detailing and a white midsole, plus "Cactus Jack" marking on the rear heel tab.

4) Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 “Khaki”

Here's a detailed look at the shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 “Khaki” colorway debuted on April 30, 2021. With a retail price label of $200 for each adult pair, these shoes were sold by Nike and some other select retailers. Moreover, the pre-school and infant/toddler sizes were offered for $80 and $60 per pair, respectively.

The Air Jordan 6 recreates a partnership with Jordan Brand that debuted in 2019. It has a glow-in-the-dark sole and pierced underlays with a reflective configuration, but this time, the look is framed by British Khaki tones.

A handy bag around the ankle is typical, but the model now includes a second zip pocket. A happy face pattern on the medial midsole mixes with Cactus Jack marking on the lace lock and right heel to create a whimsical appearance.

La Flame's Jordan Brand creation has a vintage vibe thanks to infrared details and Nike Air labeling on the left heel, which pays homage to the original Air Jordan 6.

These were the four collaborative sneakers launched by Travis Scott and Jordan Brand over the years. If you’re still interested in buying any of the aforementioned items, check out sellers and stockists like FarFetch, StockX, and more.

Stay tuned to the Swoosh’s website as more sneakers are planned for the future weeks.

