4 best Travis Scott x Nike sneaker releases of 2022

Since the tragic events at Astroworld in November 2021, Travis Scott x Nike sneaker launches have had numerous delays. Following this unfortunate event, the previously teased sneakers encountered numerous delays before finally launching earlier in 2022.

The collab's sneaker designs have been making news nonstop since they appeared on the market. The release of the duo's footwear line was keenly anticipated by sneakerheads and followers of the rapper. Travis emphasized muted and earthy tones more than other designs, as evidenced in all of his Nike offerings, including Air Trainer 1, Air Max 1, and Air Jordan 1 Low.

The duo are currently gearing up for the launch of another "Black/Phantom" colorway for Air Jordan 1 Low shoe that will arrive on December 15, 2022.

If you like Travis Scott and would like to own a pair of his collaborative shoes, scroll down as we've highlighted the top four sneakers that the Swoosh label released in 2022.

Four best Travis Scott x Nike sneaker launches that garnered more attention from sneaker world

1) Travis Scott x Nike Air Trainer “Wheat”

Take a closer look at the pairs (Image via Nike)

The Travis Scott x Nike Air Trainer “Wheat” colorway made entry into the sneaker world on May 27, 2022. This $160 pair was covered in a Coriander/Ashen Slate/Wheat/Light Sienna color scheme. They were traded on both Nike and Travis’ website.

The sneaker's upper is fashioned from mesh and corduroy in various tones of brown with subtle pink details. The pink CACT.US CORPORATION marking from the forefoot strap of the footwear is featured on the black heel counter's stash pocket.

The medial side of the sneaker features Travis' custom reverse Swoosh, while the lateral side offers a classic one. Snap buttons are positioned all over the shoe to be used with a cover.

2) Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 1 “Saturn Gold”

The complete shoe was covered in a Saturn Gold / Tea Tree Mist / Tent color scheme. Saturn Gold nubuck is applied to the overlays, tongue, and foundation of the upper, which is composed of wheat mesh. The medial Swoosh has the same beading as the lateral Swoosh but is facing the traditional direction.

Both have the instantly recognizable reverse Swoosh. The AM1 also has a nylon design, which can be seen on the lace eyestay and heel, where it is coiled and a co-branded banner is sewn. The heel Air Max unit is painted over, with a new Cactus Jack logo sewn onto the tongue flap.

The midsole also has a tonal appearance. Last but not least, the black outer sole unit has "CACT.US CORPORATION" printed across it.

This collab’s Air Max 1 “Saturn Gold” variant was released on May 27, 2022. With a retail price label of $150, these sneakers were offered via the online stores of Nike and its selected retail chains, alongside Scott’s official shopping website.

3) Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 1 Low “Reverse Mocha”

These shoes were offered in full family size run (Image via Sole Retriever)

The Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Reverse Mocha” sneaker release was probably the most popular one in 2022. These low-tops were dropped on July 21, 2022.

They were purchasable from the online stores of Nike’s SNKRS app and the rapper’s website for $150 per pair of adult sizes. In addition to this, grade school and pre-school sizes were offered with a price tag of $70 and $60, respectively.

The entire shoe was covered in a Sail/University Red/Ridgerock color scheme. The sneaker boasts a Mocha suede base with toppings of white leather, red, and sail colors.

The inverted Swoosh as well as Cactus Jack markings on the heel tab and insole are two of Travis' distinguishing design features on the collaborative shoe. The footwear is finally completed by a Sail midsole and Mocha outer sole unit.

4) Travis Scott x Nike Air Trainer 1 “Grey Haze”

Take a closer look at the Travis Scott x Nike Air Trainer Grey Haze shoes (Image via Nike)

Alongside the aforementioned Air Trainer 1 “Wheat” colorway, the “Grey Haze” variant of the silhouette also debuted on May 27, 2022. These shoes were also marked with similar price tags of $160 per pair, and were also sold by similar retailers and Nike’s SNKRS app.

The shoe has a corduroy top in Light Smoke Gray with Honeydew and Chlorophyll accents all around, mimicking the original Nike Air Trainer 1 palette. The word "CACT.US CORPORATION" is imprinted on the midfoot strap, which also has Travis Scott's distinctive inverted Swoosh on the medial side and the Swoosh contour on the lateral side.

The toe top and heel counter’s Particle Gray toppings have a pattern resembling carbon fiber, while the heel has a storage pocket as well as a second "CACT.US CORPORATION" badge. The sneaker features snap buttons all throughout and is used with a shroud. The midsole and outsole are made of Gray Haze.

These were the four most hyped sneaker launches of Travis Scott x Nike that made headlines all year round. If you’re looking for any of the aforementioned footwear, check these out with some trusted stockists and resellers.

