When will Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Olive" sneakers be released?

American rapper Jacques Bermon Webster, popularly known as Travis Scott, is renewing his partnership with Michael Jordan's eponymous label under Nike Inc. The dynamic duo will be releasing an "Olive" makeover of the iconic Air Jordan 1 Low silhouette in women's sizes.

The news of women's Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Olive" shoes comes days after the images of the "Black / Phantom" colorway made rounds on popular sneaker pages.

Although Air Jordan 1 Low "Olive" is yet to receive an official release date from the swoosh label, Zsneakerheadz reports that the pair will be released in extended sizing on March 25, 2023, on Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers.

More about the upcoming Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Olive" sneakers releasing in women's sizes

Jordan Brand will continue its partnership with Travis Scott for a Spring / Summer 2023 pair with a focus on women's offerings.

The silhouette's on-foot look was released by Yankee Kicks in October 2022. According to Zsneakerheadz, these shoes will be available next March in wider sizing and custom packaging.

The upcoming sneakers have suede and leather uppers in "Sail / University Red / Black / Medium Olive" colors.

The sneaker has black suede leather underlays with off-white / Sail leather overlays on the toe boxes, heel counters, heel tabs, and lacing system.

The shoe has vamps and medial panels constructed of high-quality black suede that has been trimmed with radially aligned perforated patterns for added ventilation. The Olive pops are prominently featured on both the medial and lateral sides of the swooshes.

The complementary simple cotton laces also have a similar Olive tone. The white heel tabs feature University Red Cactus Jack insignia, while the tongue tabs include "Nike Air" branding. The bold black inner liners complete the low-tops design.

The off-white midsole and olive rubber outsole complete the style.

The upcoming shoes are currently rumored to be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on March 25, 2023.

These sneakers will cost $150 for women's sizes, $60 for pre-school, and $50 for toddlers sizes.

