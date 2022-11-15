Where to buy Nike LeBron Witness 7 “Purple Pastel” shoes? Price and more details explored 

The Nike LeBron Witness 7 silhouette was previously introduced in the "Lakers" and "Graffiti" selections and now, Swoosh is preparing to release an all-new "Purple Pastel" shade of the cutting-edge shoe style. This pair will be sporting a purplish ensemble with touches of pink all over.

The upcoming “Purple Pastel” rendition of the Nike LeBron Witness 7 silhouette is set to make its debut in the next few weeks. These brilliantly designed sneakers will be sold for $105 per pair.

LeBron diehards can easily find them on Nike’s online and offline outlets, alongside a couple of other select retail shops, following their release.

Nike LeBron Witness 7 shoes will arrive in “Purple Pastel” makeup with hints of pink all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike LeBron Witness 7 Purple Pastel colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Lakers superstar LeBron James is the second athlete to own the most number of signature shoes under the Swoosh partnership, after Michael Jordan. Ever since the two came together in 2003, they have introduced numerous basketball shoe designs, each being better than the previous ones.

Alongside multiple Nike Zoom LeBron releases, the Swoosh label has also introduced its LeBron Witness series, the most recent of which debuted earlier this year.

LeBron's game requires a framework that allows him to wield all of that magnificent power as his legendary career goes on. In order to help you remain ahead of your opponent while the game is on the line, Nike developed the Nike LeBron Witness 7, its lightest LeBron model.

Comprehensive Max Air cushioning aids in secure takeoff and landing, and the lightweight mesh combines with confinement wires to hold you in place for at least four quarters. With its extra-durable rubber outsole, this variant is designed for use on outdoor courts.

The forefoot's grid-layered design pulls in the majestic vibes that the Lakers' signature purple conjures. Meanwhile, the mesh panels of the heel counter engage in the latter, with a rare appearance of powder blue that features its pull tabs above.

A semi-transparent smoke gray rubber topping joins the angular "Sail" hued Swoosh, while a more vivid shade of lilac serves as the material for the tongue flaps and lace sets.

Underfoot, the trio of soft pastels comes together with a crisp white midsole, barely blue tread, and a bright purple Zoom Air unit. The heel tab is embroidered with James' lion logo.

From the webbing that secures your forefoot to the external molded parts that accommodate your heel, breathable mesh offers a soft, snug fit on the top. The sides of the shoe include reinforced stitching to help them fit securely for full-foot containment.

Keep an eye out for the under-represented Nike LeBron Witness 7 “Purple Pastel” colorway expected to drop later this year. With a selling price tag of $105 for each pair, these footwear pieces will be delivered by the online and in-store sites of Nike and a couple of partner retailers.

Those interested in copping these Nike LeBron Witness 7 shoes will have to stick around for the confirmation of their release dates. One can even sign up on the shoe company’s official website for timely updates on the same.

