5 iconic cartoon-inspired sneakers collabs

Cartoon aficionados are thrilled when they come across clothing and accessories featuring their favorite cartoon characters. Keeping this in mind, sneaker brands never pass up the opportunity to create new kicks inspired by cartoon characters, which can easily delight sneakerheads.

Collaborations between animated characters and footwear brands have grown in popularity. Partnerships like these allow labels to connect with their intended audience and increase reachability. Here are five of the best cartoon-inspired kicks ever released.

The South Park X Adidas Campus 80S 'TOWELIE' and four other cartoon-inspired sneakers for sneakerheads

1) Nike SB Dunk Low 'Bart Simpson'

The Simpsons is the greatest scripted series in American history, not to mention, the longest-running animated show. The collaboration between footwear giants Nike and the show took place in July of this year. Nike picked the Dunk Low SB model and updated it with Bart Simpson's hues. As the character is usually dressed in yellow, red, and blue hues, the sneaker's colorway is in the same fashion.

Other panels, like the swoosh and underlays, are constructed primarily of white and yellow leather. The outsole, parts of the tongue, and the sock liner have a reflection of blue. The Nike SB Dunk Low Bart Simpson sneakers hit the shelves on May 11, 2022, for $100.

2) South Park X Adidas Campus 80S 'TOWELIE'

Adidas renewed its partnership with long-time collaborator South Park for the re-release of Campus 80S sneakers. On October 6, 2022, the duo released their 2021-introduced Towelie colors of the Campus 80 footwear on Adidas' official site.

In honor of the popular cannabis holiday, 420, the collaborative Towelie footwear was initially launched in April 2021. However, it received great attention and was in high demand. So, in the hopes of growing demand, the duo re-released the silhouette in a Chalk Purple colorway.

The Campus 80S Towelie kicks are constructed in a chalk cloud white/purple hue palette. Additionally, the upper part of the pair is made of matted towel-like fabric, similar to that of the original Towelie sneakers.

The collaborative South Park Campus 80 Towelie sneakers are available for $100.

3) Nike SB Dunk High Doraemon

もしも道具 @moshimodogu Where To Buy The Nike SB Dunk High “Doraemon” - Sneaker News dlvr.it/SSRmNX Where To Buy The Nike SB Dunk High “Doraemon” - Sneaker News dlvr.it/SSRmNX https://t.co/ZZipuZjSuu

Nike has always catered to sneakerheads by introducing new innovative collections and collaborations. The label surprised sneakerheads yet again with cartoon-inspired SB Dunk High Doraemon footwear, as with many other quirky sneakers released every season by the label under various animated collaborations.

The vibrant sneakers were released on September 5, 2020, and took the sneaker world by storm. As per the shoe's construction, university red and light photo blue dominate the base. Doraemon's bell-adorned collar inspires the yellow details on the tongue tags. The white backdrop was also decorated with red swooshes.

The sneakers are available in select stores and on Nike's e-commerce site for $100.

4) Jordan 6 "Hare"

The Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Hare' inspired by Bugs Bunny was the pair every cartoon and sneaker lover did not know they needed. These sneakers offer a subtle take on a quintessential silhouette with a championship legacy.

The suede upper features monochromatic gray coloring and conventional AJ6 details such as perforated inlays, lace locks, and an extended teaser at the heel. Additionally, a translucent rubber outsole underfoot supports a two-tone midsole complete with true red and white tones.

The sneaker was released in June 2020 for $190 and was made available at select stores and Nike's official sites.

5) Nike SB DUNK High ‘MARGE’

小言 @ko_go_to Nike SB Dunk High “Marge Simpson”

Color: Zest/Radiant Green

Style Code: 305050-731

Release Date: January 2008

Price: $75 Nike SB Dunk High “Marge Simpson”Color: Zest/Radiant GreenStyle Code: 305050-731Release Date: January 2008Price: $75 https://t.co/v13PyzBN2K

The Simpsons franchise is quite massive, and how! The new Nike cartoon-inspired silhouette was inspired by another iconic character from "The Simpsons" – Marge Simpson.

The suede of the Dunk is dark blue, representing Marge's peculiar mane, and the remaining construction of the shoes is covered in vibrant yellow resembling the character's skin. Finally, the green swoosh on the side panels representing Marge's dress adds the final touches to the sneaker.

The kicks were released in January 2008 and sold for 75 dollars at select retailers.

Cartoon-inspired sneaker collaborations like these are always rad in the sneaker world. These five, among other iconic cartoon sneakers, have had an exciting impact on pop culture. Let us know which sneakers you like the most.

