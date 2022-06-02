5 best sneaker brands of 2022

Several brands dominate the sneaker market, which is vast and multi-varied. Thus, deciding upon the best of the best is difficult. However, one can judge the best sneaker brand through the largest sneaker sales market, thinking of it as a metric of commercial success. However, commercial success can often turn out to be an inadequate marker to measure a brand's success.

The sneaker market has numerous loved boutiques, and they are defined as the best due to their unmatchable innovation and a deep roster of retro styles. The consistency of providing high-quality products is one of the qualities one can expect from leading brands.

We have compiled a list of the best sneaker brands in the market right now.

Top 5 sneaker brands in 2022

1) Nike

Nike is one of the biggest names in the sneaker business, all thanks to its innovation, marketing technique, and high-quality products. Most of Nike's footwear silhouettes have etched their name in pop culture, the Air Force, Air Max, Dunks, Cortez, or Jordan line.

Nike's superior strategies and unbeatable collaborations are a significant reason for its success. The American sportswear giant was founded back in 1964 with the name of Blue Ribbon Sports until 1978 when the label changed its name to Nike. The sheer consistency of building a deep roster of iconic pieces sets Nike apart.

2) Converse

Converse label (Image via Converse)

Converse was founded in 1908 in Massachusetts and is best known for its basketball shoe range that debuted back in 1917, known as the Chuck Taylor All-Star. The appeal of the Chuck Taylor is enough to cement Converse's position in the sneaker market, however, the brand does have a lot more to offer.

The diamond heel patch and tread pattern are one of the defining characteristics of the shoe, and its appeal as the canvas lace-up shoe remains a bonafide classic. The OG basketball pieces are classic canvas kicks dripping in retro charm, that looks better with age.

3) Adidas

The trefoil company Adidas (Image via Adidas)

Adidas was founded after the first world world in 1924, in Bavaria, Germany by Adi Dassler. The company was started with the sole purpose of serving athletes with the best possible equipment. However, the company has not only remained in the realm of athleisure but has also become a lifestyle choice for many.

The Dassler football shoes, launched in 1954, were one of the first items to bring success to the label. Ever since the company has served the sneakerheads with shoes from retro-leaning styles to futuristic-looking silhouettes, it has worked tirelessly to establish itself as one of the biggest names in the sneaker industry.

The label has also created famous collaborative brands such as with Kanye West for Yeezys. Moreover, popular pieces like Gazelle, Stan Smith, Sambas, and Superstars are under its catalog.

4) Puma

Puma logo (Image via Puma)

Puma was registered at the German Patent and Trademark Office on October 1, 1948. In December, the founder Rudolf Dassler announced his decision to name the company as Puma Schuhfabrik Rudolf Dassler.

The label introduced the iconic cat logo, dubbed the Enter No. 1, in 1967. The label has established itself as one of the legends in the sneaker industry. Over the years, the label has launched a selection of retro-infused lace-ups and has become one of the top athletic footwear companies.

Famous styles such as RS-X, Suede Classic, Roma Classic, and more have led Puma to this list.

5) Reebok

Reebok is one of the leading international labels, founded in 1958 in Bolton, United Kingdom. The label was later bought by the German sportswear brand Adidas in 2005.

The footwear label has always delivered styles that reflect upon its far-reaching roots and heritage. The sneakers lend a nostalgic aesthetic that can be seen through its highly-coveted sneakers Club C 85 silhouette. The label has always provided stylish and high-quality products at a reasonable price.

