5 upcoming Adidas sneakers releases in November 2022

For a long time, Adidas has been providing the sneaker community with amazing sneakers in a variety of colorways and models. Every month, sneakerheads get to witness the three-stripes' design supremacy through various sneaker launches.

The German company recently released some spectacular sneakers in October 2022, including the 'top ten 2000,' 'YZY 700 MNVN,' and many others. Naturally, sneakerheads rushed to the stores to get their hands on the limited editions. Furthermore, as was the case last month, the three-stripes brand is now set to release new models and colorways for sneakerheads.

Balenciaga Triple S and four other Adidas sneakers set to launch in this November

The Crazy 1 "Lakers Home"

Sneaker News @SneakerNews The adidas Crazy 1 "Lakers Home" is slated to return on November 11th The adidas Crazy 1 "Lakers Home" is slated to return on November 11th https://t.co/6Z5m0pnghA

Despite the previous week's recalls for the Lakers-themed "Sunshine" colorway owing to quality control concerns, the Crazy 1 releases continue to be on the horizon. Hence, the Kobe Bryant silhouette returns to retailers in the "Lakers Home" colorway back to retail platforms in November.

The Crazy 1 sneaker was initially worn by Kobe during the NBA finals of 2002 and later reached retail in 2006. The sneaker model was originally released as the Adidas "The Kobe" in 2000. However, the street name was changed after Bryant retreated from the three-stripes label and signed an endorsement agreement with Nike in 2003.

The Adidas Crazy 1 "Lakers Home," which is being re-released for the first time since 2006, features the league's signature colors throughout its design. Yellow accents the lining, heel, and outsole, whereas purple completes the look with the branding, midfoot, and trims. The colorway is then finished with white, which covers the midsole, lace units, bulky upper, and the brand's logo.

The sneakers will be available from November 11 for $140 at the brand-specific retailers.

The Balenciaga Triple-S

hionfashion @hionfashion A possible Adidas Originals x Balenciaga Triple-S collab A possible Adidas Originals x Balenciaga Triple-S collab https://t.co/YDFO5dLJGO

The revolutionary three-stripes continue to blur the line between high fashion and athletic kicks. Adidas has previously partnered on collaborative silhouettes with Prada and, more recently, Gucci.

The revolutionary brand is now continuing its winning streak by collaborating on a Triple S with French fashion house Balenciaga. The Adidas x Balenciaga Triple S is set to hit retail stores in the white and black colorway.

The sneakers are made of the same high-end leather and mesh components as previous Triple S models. The iteration, like its predecessors, features the "BALENCIAGA" logo on the sides, followed by the three stripes signature above. Final details include the Parisian's infamous chunky triple-layered outer sole.

The sneakers have already been launched yesterday, November 3, and are available for $1,110 at Balenciaga and Adidas retail stores.

Rovermule Adventure "Off White"

The Rovermule Adventure "Off-White" silhouette is unlike anything else. This sneaker-clog fusion will undeniably join rotations around the globe, ushering in a new age of sneaker design.

The Rovermule Adventure is available in a creamy "Off-White" colorway and is built on a breathable mesh core with padded nylon around the upper and ankle. A miniature trefoil logo is elegantly based on the center of the tongue, while a striking three-stripes logo shoots across the laterals and medials as a nod to models of the past.

The sneaker became available on November 3 with a price tag of $150 at different retailers.

Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu "Animal Print"

Pharrell Williams and the german shoe company have joined hands yet again to expand on their HU NMD collection, this time with an exotic "Animal Print" serving for the winter time.

The Pharrell x Adidas HU NMD "Animal Print" features an olive Primeknit core with beige and cream cheetah-like spots adorned all over. Same-color laces and a BOOST midsole complete the military look, while semi-translucent gum caging accents the cohesive proposition alongside embossed off-white tongue tabs. Additionally, exuberant elements are concealed, such as the bright orange shade fills, which finally covers the sneaker's sock liner.

The sneakers have been available for $220 since 3 November 2022 at select retail stores.

Marvel Black Panther "FREAK ULTRA" Cleats

The freak ultra football cleats are silhouettes inspired by Marvel's superhero Black Panther with visible all-over graphics and shiny gold three stripes. The sneaker's primeknit upper encloses around your feet and adapts to your every move. Every step is cushioned by a BOOST midsole, allowing you to make the most of every speed at either end of the field.

These kicks will be available at a few retail stores for $180 from Friday, November 4.

