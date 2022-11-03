Where to buy the Adidas x Balenciaga collection? Release date and more explored

The German sportswear behemoth Adidas is back with another high-end luxury drop alongside the Demna-helmed Balenciaga label. The two companies first unveiled their collaboration on May 23, 2022, via the Balenciaga Resort 2023 runway show in New York City.

Since then, due to its boundary-pushing collection, the dynamic duo has been making storms throughout the fashion industry. However, with the news of a second collaboration, the duo will launch a footwear-focused collection alongside a few apparel and accessory choices.

The collection is slated to be launched on the official e-commerce site of both the involved labels and select retailers on November 3, 2022, at 10 am EDT.

The upcoming Adidas x Balenciaga collection will feature the iconic destroyed Stan Smith, Triple S, and Speed Trainer

Upcoming Adidas x Balenciaga collection featuring six new footwear choices (Image via Sportskeeda)

Over the course of the last few years, the German sportswear giant has put a lot of effort to break into the world of high fashion by teaming up with labels such as Prada and Gucci. Now, the latest foray of the three-stripes label into the high-end fashion world is alongside Balenciaga.

Promptly making waves throughout the fashion industry and lighting up headlines since May 2022, the dynamic duo are pushing the boundaries and tapping the unconventionality by merging high-fashion with functionality. Moreover, the two label's joint project will conquer both the streets and runways.

The two labels held out pre-orders earlier this year, and this collection is an official launch of both the footwear and apparel lines, effectively bridging the distinct design languages of the two labels. On its official website, Balenciaga commented upon the collaborative collection:

“A collaboration between Balenciaga and Adidas recontextualizes elements of sportswear that have been a part of Balenciaga’s creative language. The line of ready-to-wear, shoes, bags, jewelry, and accessories are marked with a badge of sport or trefoil logo over the name Balenciaga in the lowercase adidas typeface.”

On the other hand, the german sportswear giant commented upon the collaboration by stating:

"Colliding Balenciaga's inimitable aesthetic vision with the iconic fervor of the Adidas archive."

Diving into the footwear offerings from the collection, the dup will be releasing the iconic destroyed Stan Smith, Triple S, and Speed Trainer. All three shoes will be released in two colorways each.

The destroyed Stan Smith comes in an all-black colorway and an OG White and Green makeover. These are accompanied by Triple S sneakers from Balenciaga's classic footwear choices. The Triple S sneakers come in White/ White/ Red and White/ White/ Blue colorways.

Both the Triple S sneakers carry a white base with red and blue accents acting as overlays for each look. Rounding out the footwear options available on Adidas CONFIRMED is the Speed Trainer, which comes in Core Black/ Core Black/ White and White/ White/ Blue colorways.

In addition to the footwear, the latest Balenciaga x Adidas collection will also include other options, such as denim jackets, tees, jeans, tracksuits, bags, and bottles, among many other accessories.

For those interested in shopping the collaborative collection, they can go on the official e-commerce site of both the involved labels and the CONFIRMED app today at 10 am EDT.

At the time of writing, neither of the involved labels have revealed their prices yet.

Poll : 0 votes