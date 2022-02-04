Adidas Crazy1: All you need to know about Sunshine sneakers 

Adidas’ latest announcement is about the return of the classic Adidas Crazy1. The shoes were earlier reintroduced in 2013. By doing so, the sportswear giant pays tribute to the late legend, Kobe.

The sneakers are created with a Sunshine color scheme. Kobe Bryant wore the same colorway in the 2001 NBA All-Star Game.

The American professional basketball player died in 2020 at the age of 41.

All about Adidas Crazy1 Sunshine

As per the latest updates, the pair will be launching sometime close to April this year. Details of the official release date and pricing are yet to be announced.

Designed on the lines of the Audi TT, the basketball sneakers will be produced in the color combination that Black Mamba himself sported for the NBA All-Star Game of 2001.

Although the shoes are not as chunky as the celebrated Kobe2, they are still personalized with a smooth and minimal upper section. The presence of a solid mold-like structure adds a tinch of sturdiness to the whole design. To some it may even resemble the Space Boot.

The iconic three striped Adidas trademark is embossed at the sides where the outsole is separated in silver color, whereas the lining appears in black. The futuristically crafted sneakers have a signature shell toe and grille heel. They are also highlighted in contrasting materials.

The back of the Adidas Crazy1 also possesses a similar three stripes branding, which is white in color on the black sole.

What else happening with Adidas?

In other news, Adidas entered into a collaboration with Beyonce’s Ivy Park for the release of their Valentine's Day collection. The presence of actors like Tyson Beckford and Karrueche Tran made it a star-studded campaign.

Apart from Beyonce, the sportswear giant has also recently launched the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Sulfur Yellow in partnership with Kanye West.

The brand has been going all music lately, as it also collaborated with Pharrell Williams and released the Running Dog shoes, that are priced at $240.

Edited by Sabika