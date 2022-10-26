The iconic TV show 'The Simpsons' once featured nine MLB legends in a famous episode in 1992 called "Homer at the Bat".

The episode featured guest appearances by Wade Boggs, José Canseco, Roger Clemens, Ken Griffey Jr., Don Mattingly, Steve Sax, Mike Scioscia, Ozzie Smith and Darryl Strawberry. Mattingly was the first baseman for the New York Yankees from 1982 to 1995, and spoke about his experience voicing the famous episode. He said:

"The wildest thing for me about the whole thing was the shaved sideburns. Everybody thought that was the year of the “haircut incident” involving me in New York. The weirdest thing was that we recorded before any of that happened. It was like those guys knew the future when they wrote that in."

"Homer at the Bat" went through a lengthy production, as the guest stars were recorded over several months in accordance with their availability. Every player, barring Jose Canseco, had their part done. Canseco wanted his part to be rewritten for the historic episode. The episode celebrated its 30th anniversary this year and is often seen as one of the best episodes in the show's history. In 2014, Al Jean selected it as one of five essential episodes in the show's history.

Jose Canseco's wish to rewrite his part on The Simpsons' iconic episode

Author Erik Malinowski explained the things that went on behind the scenes back in 2012. He spoke about how changes were made from time-to-time, with every guest's availability an issue of added concern. However, former Oakland Athletics star Jose Canseco was one man who wasn't too pleased with his part in the episode. Malinowski revealed:

"Jose Canseco’s scene originally called for him and Mrs. Krabappel to engage in Bull Durham-inspired extramarital shenanigans. Canseco’s wife rejected the scene, and the staff had to do a last-minute Saturday afternoon rewrite when Oakland came south on a mid-August road trip."

He added:

"Canseco and his wife had nearly divorced earlier that year before reconciling, and a week before ‘Homer at the Bat’ aired, Canseco was arrested by Miami police for chasing down and ramming his wife’s BMW twice with his red Porsche at 4:30 a.m."

Jose Canseco wasn't too pleased with the script for the 'Homer at the Bat' episode on The Simpsons

The episode gave Fox Network its first-ever prime-time ratings victory, beating The Cosby Show and the Winter Olympics. The Simpsons also later featured various cameos from MLB players, continuing strong in its 33rd season after making its debut back in 1989.

