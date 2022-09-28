"I mean Fay Vincent says he knew" - Former MLB All-Star Jose Canseco once made sensational claims that the MLB commissioner was aware of rampant steroid usage in baseball

Former MLB star Jose Canseco once accused former commissioner Fay Vincent of being aware of steroid use among players.

In an interview with Chris Meyers, Canseco recounted his use of PEDs while talking about the MLB's steroid era. He said:

"I truly believe every eight out of ten players was using it one way, shape or form. There's no doubt about it. I mean, Fay Vincent says he knew. He was aware of it, and you know, he's obviously not the commissioner now, but all of a sudden, we didn't know it existed, which is an outright lie. The public's not going to believe that. The public's not going to swallow that."

Canseco made his debut in 1985. He was forced to retire early in 2001 after admitting to using steroids during his MLB career. During his career, he played for a handful of other American League teams (Rangers, Devil Rays, Red Sox, Yankees, White Sox, and the Blue Jays).

Jose Canseco established himself as one of the premier power hitters in the game

However, he spent nine seasons with the Oakland Athletics, where he made a name for himself in the league. Canseco became the first player in MLB history to hit 40 or more home runs and steal 40 or more bases in a season.

Jose Canseco opens up on when MLB wanted him to leave

Baltimore Orioles v Oakland Athletics

In an interview with Vlad TV in 2021, Canseco recalled the moment when he felt that he was being forced out of the MLB. The now 58-year-old believed that his history with steroids was a big reason for why teams looked elsewhere. He said:

"Gord Ash [former Toronto Blue Jays GM] calls me. He says, ‘Jose, we want to tender you an offer. We want to pay you a million dollars, and you better take it because nobody else is going to offer you a penny more. The phone fell out of my hand. I knew right then and there I was being colluded against."

Jose Canseco eventually signed a short-term deal with the Tampa Bay Devil Rays and was traded to the New York Yankees in 2000. Despite the World Series triumph, the Cuban-American did not feature much and was unhappy with the team's structure.

He officially announced his retirement from the MLB in 2002. Since retiring, Jose Canseco became a controversial figure, facing legal issues and defending himself against PED allegations. Canseco released a book titled 'Juiced,' where he revealed how the use of steroids was rampant across the league.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far