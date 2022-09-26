"Madonna was obsessed with dating a Cuban guy and having a baby from a Cuban guy" - Baseball legend Jose Canseco was once asked if he was single by someone on Madonna's team

Two-time World Series champion Jose Canseco once appeared in an interview and spoke about his brief encounter with popular singer and actress Madonna in 1991. When asked about his relationship with the actress, Canseco said:

“Never dated her, guys. This is a fake rumor. Well, spring training that year, Madonna’s agency ... someone had seen me, and Madonna was obsessed with dating a Cuban guy and having a baby with a Cuban guy, and I was Cuban-born. So, this is funny.”

“Madonna’s camp called me and asked me if I was single, and that time, I was separated from my wife, and Madonna wanted to meet me. So, I said, 'Yeah. I am a big fan of hers.'” – added Canseco.

Canseco played for the Oakland Athletics, and during his time with the team, he established himself as one of the premier power hitters in the game.

Jose Canseco and Madonna's volatile fling

Jose Canseco also spoke about his first meeting with Madonna and called her 'an aggressive passive' and 'bipolar' personality.

“My agent takes me up to her house, and I meet her there. I kind of see her and we start talking. She’s very aggressive passive-type individual. Strikes me as bipolar. I am sitting on her couch. She says, 'Come here.' She points. She takes me in a room. I thought I was going to get raped by this woman.”

Madonna, who is well-known for her sensational music, has always made headlines for her love life. She has reportedly been with a lot of men throughout her career, including New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez. Her short fling with A-Rod is reportedly the reason his wife Cynthia Scurtis filed for divorce.

Jose Canseco once accused Rodriguez of having an affair with his ex-wife Jessica. She denied the allegations.

"Those false accusations Jose is making are not true! I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer. As for Jose he can keep playing with his Alien friends." – Jessica Canseco

Madonna is one of the greatest singers of her time and rose to stardom with her hit songs which include "Like a Virgin," "True Blue" and Grammy Award winners "Ray of Light" and "Confessions on a Dance Floor."

She is also the most successful female recording artist of all time and the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart's history's most successful solo artist.

