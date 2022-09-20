What is supposed to happen on September 24? Doomsday theory explained as Simpsons prediction goes viral

Social media users are predicting too many catastrophes on September 24 as TikTok and Twitter are filled with "doomsday" memes after a video of a German politician Friedrich Merz speaking in the Bundestag went viral.

In the video, Merz said:

“This 24th of September will remain in our memories. In the future we’ll say ‘I remember where I was on that day’.”

While it is unclear why the politician uttered this specific date as a memorable one, the video has sparked debates and discussions online about the possible end of the world.

To add a cherry on the cake, the popular show The Simpsons also predicted the end of the world on that particular date in the ninth episode of their 24th season!

Social media users and ardent fans of the show have noted that the show predicted many events before they happened. From 9/11 to Donald Trump's Presidency, The Simpsons alluded to many real-life events before they occurred.

This has social media users going berserk over the date of September 24. While some predict an apocalypse, others are simply thinking of massive earthquakes or other natural calamities. Twitterati is also predicting a possible solar storm that may occur in the same month.

Why are social media users calling September 24 doomsday?

Many Twitter and TikTok users are indicating that a solar storm may occur on September 24 to create havoc. For those who do not know, a solar storm is an eruption of electromagnetic radiation in the sun's atmosphere.

While solar storms do not pose a risk to humans or the Earth's atmosphere, social media users are noting that the same can interfere with radio communication and satellites. However, the theory has no evidence backing it and cannot be called solid.

On the other hand, Colorado's Denver is handing out free "Bug Out Bags" as part of National Preparedness Month on September 24. The date and the event coinciding has triggered many social media users as "doomsday" theories are on the rise.

Denver is handing out bags to get its citizens ready for emergencies and natural calamities. Twitter finds it a little strange!

Social media users feel that this has a connection to The Simpsons episode where Homer shows Marge the bug-out bags that he has stored in their home's basement to prepare for the end of the world.

The Denver Office of Emergency Management has denied its involvement in the conspiracy theories and shut down rumors about the city and its management having any kind of knowledge about people's predictions about September 24.

Their statement read:

"We have been alerted that a conspiracy theory network is circulating a video on social media claiming that our Bug Out Bag giveaway for National Preparedness Month is the result of a known or anticipated disaster... We want to reassure the community that the claims made in this video are clearly false. Our office’s mission is to create a safe, prepared, and resilient community."

The Simpsons' involvement in the conspiracy theories

As noted earlier, the show has had a couple of episodes that predicted many real-life events before they occurred. In an episode titled The City of New York vs. Homer Simpson in 1997, a scene of it hinted at the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, which took place in 2001.

In the 1998 episode of the show titled The Wizard of Evergreen Terrace, Homer correctly chalked up a portion of the Higgs boson particle equation, which was discovered in 2012.

After so many coincidences from the show, fans are worried whether this The Simpsons prediction about something great happening in the world on September 24 might just come true as well.

