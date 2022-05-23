The entire history and relevance of Doomsday device in Fortnite, explained

The Doomsday Device is the newest attraction in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. While it's new to the island, it's not the first time it's been seen in-game. During a live event in Chapter 2 Season 2, the Golden Mischief maker, Midas, revealed to The Metaverse his own Doomsday Device.

While most readers would think that the "OG" Doomsday Device didn't matter, it helped set a series of events in motion, some of which have shaped the history of Fortnite as Loopers know it.

Coming back to the device itself, it was aimed at shattering The Loop and freeing the island's inhabitants from the rule of the Imagined Order. However, due to unforeseen side effects, it instead teleported Loopers to an IO complex.

This is where Jonesy first came into contact with the player. As Jonesy spoke to them, the fourth wall was shattered for the first time in-game. Perhaps this chance meeting changed Agent Jones' perspective towards Loopers, which led to him betraying the IO and going to The Seven for help.

Dot_laz @laz_dot @bnwkr According to "Fortnite wiki": "As said in the Fortnite website, the Wall of Water was created by the Storm as revenge against Midas." @bnwkr According to "Fortnite wiki": "As said in the Fortnite website, the Wall of Water was created by the Storm as revenge against Midas." https://t.co/gDuwbvIgTD

Shortly after the conversation, the Doomsday Device lost control, and instead of The Loop breaking, it broke the island. The map was flooded, and Midas was supposedly consumed by a loot shark and hasn't been heard from since.

Fast forward to the current season, and the Imagined Order has its own version of the Doomsday Device powering up. It's currently pulsating, and there's no telling what it will do once fully activated. Nevertheless, things have come full circle.

FortTory - Fortnite leaks & news @FortTory



Around one hour ago the doomsday device emitted its third pulse. This pulse caused one row of its "Emissive Bars" to light up.



There are 30 rows of Emissive Bars. Collider UpdateAround one hour ago the doomsday device emitted its third pulse. This pulse caused one row of its "Emissive Bars" to light up.There are 30 rows of Emissive Bars. Collider Update 👀Around one hour ago the doomsday device emitted its third pulse. This pulse caused one row of its "Emissive Bars" to light up.There are 30 rows of Emissive Bars. https://t.co/SfbkTxeLGS

Fortnite: The Doomsday Device, Midas, and the beginning of the end

The main question at hand here is: What can the new Doomsday Device do? Since there are so many Imagined Order personnel on the island, flooding the land is not the best of ideas.

Could it perhaps target Loopers only, based on their biosignature? Or will it open a rift and bring in some mercenaries to help the IO? Since The Seven are repairing the Mecha, they are likely expecting that something terrible is about to happen.

Sadly, at present, no one knows what will or can happen. But somehow, all of this leads back to Midas. Since Donald Mustard confirmed that he's alive in Fortnite, it could be possible that the Imagined Order captured him and forced him to build another Doomsday Device.

With limitless resources and modern technology, Midas' dream machine to break The Loop may have been modified into something more sinister. While it cannot be confirmed that Midas is indeed involved, the GHOST flags that have appeared in the captured POIs seem to state otherwise.

Joker @JokerSkullFN



Resistance So... If these flags stay After tomorrows #Fortnite Update, I think it's safe to say GHOST Is back in the storyline! #Fortnite Resistance So... If these flags stay After tomorrows #Fortnite Update, I think it's safe to say GHOST Is back in the storyline!#FortniteResistance https://t.co/oCUOjAPH0D

If and when the Doomsday Device is successfully activated, it may spell the end of all reality on the island. Based on rumors and audio takes, the device works like a resetting tool, meant to wipe out everything.

If it succeeds, all of reality will come to a standstill. Everything that The Seven have worked towards will be in vain. Hopefully, a 'Golden Miracle' will appear to save the day and stop the IO from doing the unthinkable in Fortnite.

