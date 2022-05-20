Fortnite teases the Mecha's return, but it looks in the worst shape we've ever seen

By now, most readers are aware that Mecha is coming back to Fortnite for the Chapter 3 Season 2 live event. If leaks and speculation hold true, then players will likely be piloting or co-piloting the robot as well.

Although Mecha currently has more than 'just a few scratches,' The Seven are working around the clock to repair it. If things go according to plan, the robot will be up and running in time for the live event.

However, players can't help but notice how badly damaged the Mecha is. While Cattus did rip off the left arm, in the new background lobby screen, its entire lower torso is missing. Even though there's no Fortnite lore to support as to what happened, there are a few theories at play.

Possible reasons why Mecha is missing its lower torso in Fortnite Chapter 3

1) Sustained damage in battle

Even though Mecha was able to defeat Cattus in Fortnite while losing only one arm, the entire robot did sustain a lot of damage. Apart from the acidic beam that Cattus blasted it with, there was a lot of melee combat involved.

During this scuffle, it's possible that the internal integrity of the robot had already failed. Thus over time, things eventually began to give way and the lower torso fell out. Since time functions very differently in the Loop, there's no telling how long Mecha has been sitting in storage.

2) Crash landed upon re-entry

Smurffire is in war @SmurffireT @FNChiefAko I thinks it’s this plant outside of reality zero, it has similar colors of that side of space and almost the same rubble pattern from it too and in loading screens they’ve made it clear that it’s there and not for decoration @FNChiefAko I thinks it’s this plant outside of reality zero, it has similar colors of that side of space and almost the same rubble pattern from it too and in loading screens they’ve made it clear that it’s there and not for decoration https://t.co/6k5KP1Yjkl

Another probable theory is that it crashed upon re-entry. Since The Seven visited the island on meteors, it's safe to assume that they were located in space. If readers zoom in on the new lobby background, they'd be able to see chunks of rock floating about.

It could have happened that Mecha was unable to land correctly on this rocky terrain, and crash-landed instead. In the process, both legs and much of the lower torso was ripped out. Following the incident, it was abandoned and left to rot wherever it was.

3) Attacked by the Imagined Order

If The Seven pose a threat to the Imagined Order on an individual level, having a giant robot in their arsenal is bound to upset some folks in the organization. Thus, it may so have happened that the IO took it upon themselves to attack Mecha soon after it left the island.

With a missing arm and damaged system, even the mighty robot would not have been able to stand a chance against the might of the IO. Given how advanced their technology is, blowing up the lower torso of a giant robot is just another day's work.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

