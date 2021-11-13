What is the Loop in Fortnite? Everything you need to know

The Loop is powered by the Zero Point, causing those on the Fortnite island to be caught in battle royale for a seeming eternity.

The idea behind the Loop is that Fortnite Battle Royale matches are on a loop. When a competitor is eliminated, their memory is erased, and they simply start over when they load onto the Battle Bus.

Those in the Loop, or simply Fortnite players, are labeled as Loopers. Whenever the Storm closes in on the island completely, or there is a Victory Royale, the Loop resets. That's not nearly all we know, though.

Everything you need to know about the Loop in Fortnite

The Zero Point in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As outside viewers, we know a bit more about the Loop in Fortnite than the characters in the game's lore. We are all still learning alongside them at times, however.

Per the Batman: Zero Point comics, the Loop resets every 22 minutes and has an odd effect on Loopers. It makes them mute, which is an explanation of the lack of voice acting in Fortnite.

The Loop is also said to reset memory, but not the physical aspects of the island. That is why Loopers can look different every time they drop into the Fortnite island and why the island itself can change.

The Storm

The Storm during the Device event. (Image via Epic Games)

The Storm is powered by the Zero Point, which in turn maintains the Loop in Fortnite. Without the Storm and the Zero Point, the Loop cannot reset. Which explains why some characters want to destroy the Zero Point.

There have been instances where the Loop broke. Midas used the Device and temporarily severed the Loop. That is when the Looper, the player, met Agent Jones for the first time.

Withstanding the Loop

The Batman Who Laughs with a World Forge Visor. (Image via Epic Games)

Currently, there are a handful of items that are known to grant immunity from the Loop. These allow Loopers to retain their memories when the Fortnite island is reset by the storm.

The items are:

IO Portal Device

IO Force Field Device

The Seven's Armor

Lex Luthor's Armor

World Forge Visor

Organizations

Members of The Seven in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

There are a handful of organizations that want to either study the loop or control it. Take a look at the Imagined Order. They technically control the Loop and are able to avoid its effects with certain devices.

Then there is the Seven. They are immune to the Loop because of their armor. They are at war with Fortnite's Imagined Order because they want to end the Loop and destroy the Zero Point.

GHOST and SHADOW, formerly known as E.G.O. and A.L.T.E.R., are two rival factions in Fortnite that have battled within and because of the Loop. Most notably, their battles caused the Wall of Water around the island.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Then we have Agent Jones, who seems to be without affiliation to any organization at this point. He turned his back on IO and, as far as we know, wants to destroy the Loop, too. Hopefully, he returns soon to put a plan in place.

Edited by R. Elahi